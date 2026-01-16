Dodgers go deep again with signing of Kyle Tucker, as much of the baseball world cries foul

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Using a playbook familiar to their front office, the Dodgers waited until the market for slugging outfielder Kyle Tucker dwindled before making him a staggering offer short on duration but generous in dollars.

The result is the defending two-time World Series championship team plugging the only hole in its lineup with another superstar — one regarded by many analysts as the prize of this free agency class. The contract Tucker agreed to Thursday night is for $240 million over four years, with a $64-million signing bonus and $30 million of the money deferred. He also will be able to opt out of the deal after the 2027 and 2028 seasons.

It’s a staggering development that caused immediate consternation throughout baseball. The Dodgers are in a league of their own when it comes to spending on payroll.

Advertisement

Or as ESPN baseball analyst Jeff Passan put it: “Fans feel like this game is unfair.”

To which Times columnist Bill Plaschke wrote, “So what? Who cares? If three consecutive titles blows up the game, so be it. The Dodgers’ only responsibility is to their fans, and they have more than fulfilled their civic duty, and that’s all that matters.”

Tucker homers during Game 4 of the Cubs’ National League Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Oct. 9. (Nam Y. Huh / Associated Press)

Projections early in the offseason were for Tucker to be paid $400 million over 10 years, but the only team that reportedly entertained a deal that long was the Toronto Blue Jays. The New York Mets made an offer close to that of the Dodgers, but Tucker opted for L.A.

The Dodgers employed similar strategy in snaring first baseman Freddie Freeman and starting pitcher Blake Snell in recent years and closer Edwin Díaz last month, patiently allowing media hype to dissipate and waiting out the market before pouncing with short-term offers at astronomical yearly salaries.

The average annual value (AAV) of Tucker’s contract as calculated by Major League Baseball will be a record $57.1 million, blowing past the previous highs set by the Mets’ Juan Soto ($51 million) and the Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani ($46.06 million) the last two offseasons.

Ohtani, of course, is now Tucker’s teammate, as are fellow amply paid stars Mookie Betts, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Will Smith, Tyler Glasnow, Roki Sasaki, Freeman and Snell. And on and on. The Dodgers’ estimated competitive tax payroll of $402.5 million is more than the combined spending of the A’s, Rays, Guardians and Marlins.

Advertisement

Who do the Dodgers have to thank for such largess?

Start with Ohtani. When the two-way star signed a record 10-year, $700-million deal with the team two years ago, he agreed to take home a paltry $2 million a year and defer the remaining $68 million, resulting in his reduced AAV. That covers Tucker’s salary and then some.

Don’t forget the $8.35-billion, 25-year deal with Time Warner Cable (now Spectrum) in 2013 that created the Dodgers SportsNet LA television channel. A bankruptcy settlement a year earlier allowed the Dodgers to cap TV revenue shared with MLB at about $84 million annually, even though experts projected the actual value at more than $200 million. Meanwhile, many teams have seen their TV revenue drastically reduced.

The settlement also approved the sale of the Dodgers from Frank McCourt to Guggenheim Baseball Management, the group fronted by Magic Johnson and run by Mark Walters that has greenlighted the lavish payroll spending.

The Dodgers celebrate after winning Game 7 of the World Series over the Blue Jays in Toronto last fall. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

And be sure to thank the fans who pack Dodger Stadium at each of their 81 home games, spending on parking, concessions and merchandise in addition to increasingly expensive tickets. Attendance in 2025 was 4,012,470, a Dodgers record, the highest in MLB and nearly 600,000 more than the next highest attendance, that of the San Diego Padres. The Dodgers averaged 49,537 fans per home game.

The response around baseball to Tucker’s contract was as shrill as it was predictable. Cries for a salary cap when negotiations begin for a new collective bargaining agreement at season’s end peppered social media. Some even advocated owners locking out the players if they don’t agree to level the hot-stove playing field.

Advertisement

Anything to stem the spending of a franchise enjoying a revenue model that enables them to spend on salaries unchecked while breaking no rules.

“The Dodgers theoretically aren’t doing anything wrong,” ESPN analyst Chris “Mad Dog” Russo said Friday on the Dan Patrick Show. “But the rules have to change. This is getting to be a joke.”

Russo then proceeded to list the reasons players gravitate to Chavez Ravine: “Play in L.A. Winning team. Great organization. Good weather. Have a chance to be in the World Series every year.”

Under the current rules, the Dodgers are punished financially for their gleeful spending. Competitive balance taxes — also known as luxury taxes — are imposed when payrolls reach certain thresholds. The Dodgers have blown past the highest level and must pay 110% of every dollar they spend above $304 million, meaning their commitment to Tucker will cost them $500 million — $240 million to the player and roughly $264 million to MLB in taxes.

By any measure, that is a lot to pay a player who batted a ho-hum .266 with 22 home runs, 73 runs batted in and 25 stolen bases in an injury-marred 2025, his lone season with the Chicago Cubs. Tucker was a three-time All-Star during seven seasons with the Houston Astros.

What does MLB do with the luxury tax revenue? Half is distributed to small-market teams, ostensibly to increase their spending on salaries.

Advertisement

Tony Clark, executive director of the MLB players union, concedes that the system might need tinkering but is adamantly opposed to a salary cap.

“We just completed one of the greatest seasons in MLB history, with unprecedented fan interest and revenues,” he told The Times’ Bill Shaikin. “While the free agent market is far from over, it is gratifying to see players at all levels being rewarded for their incredible accomplishments by those clubs that are trying to win without excuses.”

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, who will sit across the negotiating table from Clark when a new CBA is hammered out a year from now, is careful not to cast blame on the Dodgers while acknowledging that other teams and their fans are frustrated.

“The Dodgers are a really well-run, successful organization,” Manfred said during the team’s spending frenzy a year ago. “Everything that they do and have done is consistent with our rules. They’re trying to give their fans the best possible product. Those are all positives.

“I recognize, however — and my email certainly reflects it — there are fans in other markets concerned about their team’s ability to compete. We always have to be concerned when our fans are concerned about something. But pinning it on the Dodgers? I’m not in that camp.”

And if CBA negotiations reach an impasse and players indeed are locked out and go unpaid until they return, Tucker’s contract provides a hedge for that as well — $54 million of his signing bonus is payable now.

