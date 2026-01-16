NFL divisional playoff picks: Broncos defeat Bills; Seahawks advance

Los Angeles Times NFL writer Sam Farmer examines the matchups and makes his predictions for the NFL divisional playoffs.

All lines and over/under numbers are according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Last week, Farmer posted a 2-4 (.333) record. He has a 173-99 (.636) record over the regular season and playoffs.

Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, his record against the spread in last week would have been 1-5 (.167). For the season, his record against the spread is 127-151 (.457).

All times are Pacific and TV reflects broadcasts in the Los Angeles area.