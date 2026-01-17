Letters to Sports: Charging out of the NFL playoffs, again

Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.
If there’s an important playoff game for the Chargers to win, you can bet they’re going to lose. Such was the case again against New England.
While having a decent enough defense, the offense was pathetic. And, yes, I know their offensive line was completely depleted. But, the 49ers were banged up as well. They lost George Kittle and still won.
Well, there’s always “next season.” Unfortunately, those two words still haunt the Chargers and their fans.
Rick Solomon
Lake Balboa
Once again the Chargers flop in the playoffs.
This time much of the blame should be placed at the top with Jim Harbaugh. Perhaps he did not watch or was not aware of how many times in this year’s playoffs teams had failed to convert on fourth down with disastrous consequences. The psychological effect on the team from failing to convert and put points on the board early was evident. He had a team without their top running back and a very weak offensive line yet chose to go for it.
Hopefully he will learn from this or maybe it is time for Harbaugh to join his brother in seeking new jobs.
Mark Kaiserman
Santa Monica
Nothing wrong with the Chargers that a new OC with a game plan can’t fix. Or is there?
Thomas Filip
Moorpark
Dear Jim Harbaugh,
Thanks for firing your OC Greg Roman. Loyalty is great but loyalty does not get you to the promised land. In two postseason trips, one touchdown to show for it.
It needed to be done for Justin Herbert & Co.
Felipe Varela
Whittier
The Yankees won 27 World Series championships by being the best team money can buy. The west coast Yankees, aka the Dodgers, are now the best team money can buy. That’s capitalism, baby!
Vaughn Hardenberg
Westwood
As a Dodgers fan for a Joe DiMaggio-esque 56 consecutive seasons, I am happy to have Kyle Tucker in the Dodgers’ outfield in 2026. Certainly, he will be an improvement over Michael Conforto, and allow Teoscar Hernandez to go back to left field.
However, I find it perplexing that a player who appeared in only 78 and 136 games in 2024 and 2025, and who has had only one top 10 MVP finish (fifth in 2023) in his career, would be signed for a whopping average of $60-million annually. To earn that enormous salary over the next four seasons, Tucker should be considered the best player in baseball not named Shohei Ohtani.
Ken Feldman
Tarzana
Newsflash! The Dodgers buy another superstar, cost be damned! I’m not a Dodgers fan. I’m a Baseball fan, witnessing an organization job a system that destroys parity and fairplay. So go ahead — hop aboard the Dodgers bandwagon for another championship. While baseball fans everywhere else throw up their hands in disgust and flock to the NFL.
Jim Fredrick
Manhattan Beach
The Dodgers’ signing of Kyle Tucker for ridiculous money now ensures a (stoppage) after this baseball season. For everyone saying other teams could do the same thing, really? As much as anyone could love the Dodgers, this just takes away from the game.
Bob Goldstone
Corona del Mar
If you’re mad at the Dodgers don’t stop there — might as well don a cape and be super mad because MLB has no kryptonite against them.
Steve Ross
Carmel
We should not expect too much from the Lakers. We have the same offense ran by the Dallas Mavericks for Luka Doncic transplanted to L.A. Give the ball to Luka and everyone else stands around and watch. Who is teaching these guys defense?
Calvin Divinity
Norwalk
How many more games do fans have to endure before the Lakers hire a coach who is a defensive specialist? Where is Frank Vogel when you need him?
Richard Raffalow
Valley Glen
The only way I see the Lakers or Clippers making it to the second round of the playoffs is if they play each other in the first round.
Rick Sine
La Quinta
The womens’ snowboarding competition at next month’s Winter Olympics in Milan has taken an interesting twist. American Chloe Kim, two-time Olympic gold medalist in the halfpipe, will have to wear a shoulder brace after tearing her labrum. This would be analogous to having one arm tied behind your back.
Wayne Muramatsu
Cerritos
The Los Angeles Times welcomes expressions of all views. Letters should be brief and become the property of The Times. They may be edited and republished in any format. Each must include a valid mailing address and telephone number. Pseudonyms will not be used.
Email: sports@latimes.com