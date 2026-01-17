Letters to Sports: Charging out of the NFL playoffs, again

If there’s an important playoff game for the Chargers to win, you can bet they’re going to lose. Such was the case again against New England.

While having a decent enough defense, the offense was pathetic. And, yes, I know their offensive line was completely depleted. But, the 49ers were banged up as well. They lost George Kittle and still won.

Well, there’s always “next season.” Unfortunately, those two words still haunt the Chargers and their fans.

Rick Solomon

Lake Balboa

Once again the Chargers flop in the playoffs.

This time much of the blame should be placed at the top with Jim Harbaugh. Perhaps he did not watch or was not aware of how many times in this year’s playoffs teams had failed to convert on fourth down with disastrous consequences. The psychological effect on the team from failing to convert and put points on the board early was evident. He had a team without their top running back and a very weak offensive line yet chose to go for it.

Hopefully he will learn from this or maybe it is time for Harbaugh to join his brother in seeking new jobs.

Mark Kaiserman

Santa Monica

Nothing wrong with the Chargers that a new OC with a game plan can’t fix. Or is there?

Thomas Filip

Moorpark

Dear Jim Harbaugh,

Thanks for firing your OC Greg Roman. Loyalty is great but loyalty does not get you to the promised land. In two postseason trips, one touchdown to show for it.

It needed to be done for Justin Herbert & Co.

Felipe Varela

Whittier