Santa Anita HHR-like machines removed by state Department of Justice

Santa Anita Park race track installed slot-machine-like terminals for gambling on Thursday. They were removed by law enforcement officials on Saturday.

Santa Anita’s experiment of placing a similar version of Historical Horse Racing at the race track on Thursday came to an abrupt halt on Saturday afternoon when law enforcement officials physically removed the machines after racing ended.

Two officials at Santa Anita confirmed that representatives of the state Department of Justice removed the betting machines that were installed on Wednesday and have been confiscated and removed from the track.

According to eyewitnesses a representative of the Arcadia Police Department along with several law enforcement officers with patches that read “California Department of Justice Attorney General” came into the grandstand area where the Racing on Demand machines were located and unplugged them, placed them on handcarts and removed them from the building.

The employees working in the area were told to leave as about 15 officers confiscated the machines, including all the cash in the machines.

The machines, which allow people to bet on past horse races in a slot-machine-type format, were put into the grandstand area of Santa Anita on Thursday with no notice. Santa Anita did not advertise the machines or mention it in its fan newsletter. It was called a soft opening. The move to install the machines came without advance notice to the California Horse Racing Board.

It’s unclear who or what precipitated the removal but the tribes, which control most non-pari-mutuel wagering in the state, told The Times that it would have a “full throated” response to the installation of the machines, which it says violates the tribal compact on gambling. The tribes are a very powerful force in state politics and contribute millions of dollars to political candidates.

A message to a tribal leader who specializes in gambling was not responded to.

Santa Anita believes the machines, which offer first, second and third betting on three past races, does not violate the rules for pari-mutuel gambling. The tribes contend the slot-machine-like machines are a game of chance and under its purview. Santa Anita says because the mutuel pool is not held in house but between bettors that it is a game of skill and allowed.

No doubt this is headed for litigation and the fact that the machines were removed so quickly by the state attorney general’s office might tip which side has the early edge. The consortium that was trying to bring this type of wagering to California said it sent a copy of its legal opinion to the attorney general in advance of the installation.

The CHRB also called for a legal opinion on the issue although the contents have not been made public.

At stake is the future of California racing. The state is one of the few that receives no supplemental income from casino-type gambling. Historical Horse Racing, allowing people to bet on past races with little handicapping information, has greatly increased purses in Kentucky and other states, where it is legal.s

California is at a big disadvantage in purses because it does not have the supplemental income. Santa Anita has not disclosed how much of this type of wagering would go to purses.