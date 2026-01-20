Indiana backup QB Alberto Mendoza enters transfer portal hours after Hoosiers’ CFP victory

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, left, celebrates with his brother, backup QB Alberto Mendoza, after the Hoosiers defeated the Miami Hurricanes 27-21 in the 2026 College Football Playoff national championship Monday in Miami Gardens, Fla.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Alberto Mendoza won the College Football Playoff national championship with Indiana on Monday night as the backup quarterback to his older brother, Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza.

On Tuesday morning, the younger Mendoza took to his Instagram Story and reposted an ESPN College GameDay graphic that paid tribute to the title-winning brothers and included the caption “Been there every step of the way.”

Alberto Mendoza reposted something else on his Instagram Story at roughly the same time — a media report that he plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for Indiana confirmed to The Athletic that the former three-star recruit has entered the portal.

While the transfer portal closed for most players last Friday, players from Indiana and Miami are allowed to enter through Saturday because of their participation in the national title game.

Fernando Mendoza was the Hoosiers breakout star during their undefeated run to their first-ever national title in football. After transferring to Indiana following two seasons at California, the former two-star recruit completed 72% of his passes for 3,535 yards with 41 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Advertisement

During the Hoosiers’ CFP quarterfinal victory against Alabama and semifinal win against Oregon, the Associated Press college football player of the year combined for more touchdown passes (8) than incompletions (5). He also rushed for seven touchdowns this season, including a spectacular 12-yard scramble on fourth and four with 9:18 left in regulation to help lift Indiana to a 27-21 victory in the championship game.

FERNANDO. MENDOZA.



THE PLAY OF A LIFETIME ‼️ pic.twitter.com/g3o5nNNslr — ESPN (@espn) January 20, 2026

Fernando Mendoza is widely expected to enter the NFL draft and could very well be selected by the Las Vegas Raiders with the No. 1 overall pick. Indiana already appears to have his successor in place — but it’s not his little brother.

Former Texas Christian quarterback Josh Hoover committed to Coach Curt Cignetti’s program earlier this month. Hoover went 19-12 as the Horned Frogs starter, completing 65.2% of his passes for 9,629 yards with 71 touchdowns and 33 interceptions. He also rushed for eight touchdowns.

The addition of Hoover appears to have prompted Alberto Mendoza to look for opportunities elsewhere.

The younger Mendoza has three years of eligibility remaining after redshirting his first season at Indiana in 2024. He didn’t see the field much this year but made the most of his playing time when he got it, completing 18 of 24 passes for 286 yards with five touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed for 190 yards in 13 attempts with one touchdown.