Trespassing charge against ex-USC star Jordan Addison dropped: ‘He did nothing wrong’

Minnesota Vikings receiver Jordan Addison sits between teammates Justin Jefferson, left, and Myles Price during a game against the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 14 in Arlington, Texas.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A trespassing charge against Minnesota Vikings receiver Jordan Addison has been dismissed a little more than a week after the former USC star was arrested for allegedly refusing to leave a Tampa, Fla., restaurant after being asked multiple times to do so.

Susan S. Lopez, the state attorney for the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit of Florida, filed a notice of termination of prosecution Tuesday in Hillsborough County Court, indicating that the case against Addison has been closed after a review of the criminal report affidavit.

Addison had been charged with misdemeanor trespass in an occupied structure or conveyance.

Advertisement

According to the criminal report affidavit, the alleged incident happened at approximately 3:42 a.m. on Jan. 12 at a noodle bar inside the Seminole Hard Rock Casino. Addison was asked to leave several times by casino security but refused, the affidavit states, and had to be redirected several times toward the exit while being escorted out. He was taken into custody for trespass after warning, the report says.

No other details have been released about the alleged incident.

“All I can tell you is he did nothing wrong,” Addison’s attorney Brian Pakett told The Times on Tuesday.

In a Jan. 13 post on X, Addison’s agent Tim Younger suggested that the charge against his client might not hold up.

Advertisement

“On Jordan’s behalf, his legal team has already initiated the investigation, identified witnesses, and we are reviewing the viability of a claim for false arrest,” Younger wrote. “He looks forward to the legal process and upon full investigation, we are confident Mr. Addison will be exonerated.”

Addison played two years at Pittsburgh, winning the Fred Biletnikoff Award for best receiver in the country in 2021, and one season at USC. He was selected by Minnesota at No. 23 overall in the 2023 draft and has 175 catches for 2,396 yards and 22 touchdowns in three seasons with the Vikings.

In July 2024, Addison was arrested when a California Highway Patrol officer found him sleeping behind the wheel of a Rolls-Royce that was blocking traffic near Los Angeles International Airport. He pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor drunk-driving charges in December 2024.

Those charges were dismissed in July after Addison entered a no-contest plea to the lesser charge of “wet reckless driving upon a highway.” He was suspended by the NFL for the first three games of 2025 for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

In July 2023, Addison was caught driving 140 mph in a 55-mph zone in St. Paul, Minn. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge, paid a fine and lost his license for six months.