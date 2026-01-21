‘I want to clear my name’: Yasiel Puig fights charges of lying to federal investigators in trial

Also, tardiness to games, impulsive base-running mistakes and — more recent and egregious — charges of lying to federal investigators about his suspected involvement in illegal sports betting.
Puig, 35, is on trial this week in Los Angeles federal court, charged with obstruction of justice and two counts of making false statements to investigators. He faces up to 20 years in prison.
Advertisement
In August in his most recent public comment, Puig posted a statement on X that included: “This story isn’t over yet, and you weren’t told the full story the first time.’’
A timeline of Puig’s time with the Dodgers, his admitted illegal gambling and his interactions with federal investigators that led to the criminal charges:
2
The “Wild Horse”
Legendary Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully began calling Puig the “Wild Horse” for his prodigious, untamed talent soon after the player was called up to the big leagues in 2013 at age 22, less than a year after he arrived from Cuba.
Puig’s multiple thwarted attempts at escaping his home country and the successful journey in 2012 that included a cigarette boat, smugglers, extortion, death threats and a staged kidnapping in Mexico by members of a drug cartel were revealed in a 2014 L.A. Magazine feature.
Advertisement
Puig quickly cemented himself in the Dodgers lineup and endeared himself to fans, hitting four home runs in his first five games and batting .436 with 44 hits in his debut month, ranking second all-time behind Joe DiMaggio’s 48 hits. Puig finished the season with 19 home runs and a .319 batting average in 104 games, finishing second in rookie-of-the-year voting.
He remained a fearsome presence in the lineup for six years and was fearless in the playoffs, hitting five homers and driving in 18 runs in the 2017 and 2018 postseasons alone. His three-run homer in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers vaulted the Dodgers to the World Series.
Yet his unpredictable behavior and off-the-field antics prompted Times columnist Bill Plaschke to welcome a trade: “Puig captured the hearts of Dodger fans, but lost the trust of his team. He won moments, but cost games. He was their biggest star, but also their biggest clubhouse burden.”
Puig was traded after the 2018 season to the Cincinnati Reds, who then traded him midway through the 2019 season to Cleveland. He never played again in the major leagues, disappearing into the relative anonymity of pro ball in Korea, Venezuela, Mexico and the Dominican Republic.
3
Federal gambling probe leads to Puig
Advertisement
An investigation into a sprawling, illegal gambling business run by ex-minor league pitcher Wayne Nix of Newport Coast led to Puig, who allegedly frequently placed bets through Nix and an intermediary, prosecutors said in court filings.
Puig allegedly placed 899 bets on football and basketball games and tennis matches through a Costa Rica-based website associated with Nix from July to September 2019. Puig soon owed Nix $282,900 for sports gambling losses, according to court documents.
Meanwhile, Puig became a U.S. citizen. Prosecutors allege that he lied to the government as part of his naturalization process in 2019, denying on an application and an in-person interview that he had ever gambled illegally or received income from illegal gambling.
During his last month as a Major League Baseball player, Puig rented a helicopter for a 45-minute ride to the Catskill Mountains to visit a summer camp for children with cancer and other often terminal diseases. He danced and sang with kids and crowd-surfed through the room. He tossed batting practice, visited kids in the infirmary and signed autographs.
“Today,” Puig tweeted, “was one of the best days of my life.”
4
Puig charged with lying to investigators
Advertisement
In January 2022, federal investigators interviewed Puig on a video conference with his lawyer present for 90 minutes. Puig denied knowledge of the Nix gambling business. He was warned by investigators that lying to them was a crime.
“The government privately advised defendant’s then-counsel that defendant’s statements were contrary to evidence the government had already obtained during the Nix Gambling Business investigation,’’ prosecutors wrote in the trial memorandum. “Counsel conferred with his client outside the presence of the government, but defendant did not change his prior statements.’’
In a recorded message to a friend two months later, Puig allegedly described his interview with investigators, saying in English: “I no said nothing, I not talking.” The recording was entered into evidence by prosecutors.
Nix and associates Edon Yoshida Kagasoff and Howard Miller pleaded guilty in April 2022 to charges of conspiracy to operate an illegal sports gambling business. Nix, who also pleaded guilty to filing a false tax return, is awaiting sentencing. Kagasoff, an Agoura Hills accountant, was sentenced to six months of probation and ordered to forfeit $3,164,563 in illicit gains.
Puig was charged by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles in August 2022 with one count each of making false statements and obstruction of justice. He quickly agreed to plead guilty to one count of lying to federal authorities and pay a $55,000 fine. He would serve no jail time and be placed on probation.
Weeks later, however, he decided he wanted to back out of the agreement, and a judge ruled that he could do so because he had not yet entered his guilty plea in court.
Advertisement
“I want to clear my name,’’ Puig said in a statement at the time. “I never should have agreed to plead guilty to a crime I did not commit.’’
Keri Axel, one of Puig’s lawyers, said she has discovered numerous messages that a person named “Agent 1” in court documents had sent to her client. Agent 1 — who was revealed in court Wednesday as Donny Kadokawa — asked Puig multiple times to speak about the federal investigation, but he declined, she said.
Until Axel saw the messages, she said in court, she did not realize how often Agent 1 and an associate contacted Puig for information on the investigation, how often Puig refused to tell them about the investigation, and the potential that her client was entrapped.
Of the video interview in which Puig is alleged to have lied to investigators, Axel said: “Mr. Puig, who has a third-grade education, had untreated mental-health issues, and did not have his own interpreter or criminal legal counsel with him.”
“I don’t know why people like to say bad things about me and believe it,” he wrote on Twitter on Nov. 20, 2022. “They like makings me look like a monster because of way I looks maybe. All my life’s I been told to be quiet and do what I was told. No mores.”
5
The trial is underway
Prosecutors responded to Puig reneging on the plea agreement by charging him with one count of obstruction of justice and two counts of making false statements to federal officials.
Jury selection concluded Tuesday. Testimony began Wednesday with the prosecution calling Kadokawa, who became friends with Puig in 2019 at Kadokawa’s youth baseball camp in Hawaii.
Kadokawa is “Agent 1” in court documents. He placed and accepted bets from others and helped Nix by demanding and collecting money owed to Nix by bettors, prosecutors said in a court filing.
Kadokawa testified that he placed numerous bets on behalf of Puig, who soon owed thousands of dollars. The trial is expected to last several days.
Steve Henson is a breaking news and enterprise reporter at the Los Angeles Times. He previously served as an editor and reporter in the Sports department. Henson was a leader in digital-only newsrooms from 2007-19 as a senior editor and columnist at Yahoo Sports and as senior editor at the USA Today Sports Media Group. This is his second stint at The Times, having covered the Dodgers and UCLA as well as doing enterprise, investigative and features writing from 1985-2007.