Letters to Sports: Readers debate whether the Dodgers are ruining baseball

The fury over the Dodgers signing Kyle Tucker makes me wonder who’s shouting the loudest?

Could it be desperate, unfortunate fans whose beloved teams are owned by inheritors, nepo families, or private equity bros who celebrate their glamorous assets?

So how about a new metric in the sports page to accompany the ranking of teams and players: ownership. Not simply by wealth, but wisdom, brains and commitment. And for fun let’s call it the McCourt-Moreno Index.

It’s time we hold the Marge Schotts of pro sports accountable for the franchises they mismanage.

Bob Collector

Santa Barbara

There are some alarming implications to Bill Plaschke’s “If it blows up baseball, so be it.” Perhaps he means that MLB should be reduced to a burning garbage heap with three teams atop — Yankees, Cubs and Dodgers — because they were the only ones who went into the TV business and peddled their services for billions in the three largest TV markets.

Maybe he yearns to transform MLB into the NHL of my childhood, with six teams. That was OK if you lived in a shallow arc extending between New York and Chicago — not so good for everyone else.

“So be it,” as Plaschke would say, but I can guarantee I won’t be the only one who isn’t watching anymore.

Thomas Bailey

Long Beach

Naturally Dodger fans are all excited about the signing of the $60-million-a-year All-Star right fielder, Kyle Tucker. But we’re not going to be happy when Dodger Stadium becomes the first MLB ballpark with a two-drink minimum.

Joe Kevany

Mount Washington

As everyone seems to be raving about the Dodgers’ acquisition of Kyle Tucker, I note the following: There is another player who was recently signed by the Yankees for less money and less signing bonus than Tucker who had higher numbers last year in average, home runs and WAR. He also plays more positions. Hadn’t the Dodgers heard of Cody Bellinger? Bellinger as a Yankee will never feel right to me.

Larry Macedo

West Hills

Ask a Major League Baseball owner like Arte Moreno, who sells out his ballpark whenever the Dodgers come to Anaheim, and sees Angel broadcast ratings surge whenever his team plays the Dodgers, if he thinks the Dodgers are ruining the game.

Marc Gerber

Encino