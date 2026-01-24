Advertisement
Timberwolves-Warriors game in Minneapolis postponed after another fatal shooting

A person holds a Minnesota state flag as federal immigration officers deploy tear gas Saturday in Minneapolis, where federal immigration officers shot and killed a second person.
MINNEAPOLIS — The NBA game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors was postponed on Saturday afternoon following another fatal shooting by federal officers in Minneapolis.

The league announced the decision was made to “prioritize the safety and security of the Minneapolis community” after 37-year-old Alex Pretti was killed in a confrontation with officers on a street in a commercial district less than two miles from Target Center, the downtown arena where the Timberwolves play.

The game was moved back by 24 hours, rescheduled for Sunday afternoon. The Timberwolves and Warriors are also scheduled to play on Monday night.

