‘We are heartbroken’: Sports world reacts after federal officer kills nurse during protest in Minneapolis

The Minnesota Timberwolves returned to the court Sunday a day after postponing their home game against the Golden State Warriors following the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Alex Pretti by a federal officer in Minneapolis the previous day.

But it was anything but business as usual for everyone involved.

“For the second time in less than three weeks, we’ve lost another beloved member of our community in the most unimaginable way,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch told reporters before the game.

“As an organization, we are heartbroken for what we are having to witness and endure and watch, and we just want to extend our thoughts, prayers and concern for Mr. Pretti, his family, all the loved ones and everyone involved in such an unconscionable situation in a community that we really love, full of people who are by nature, peaceful and prideful.”

Earlier this month, the Department of Homeland Security launched a massive immigration crackdown in Minnesota. That action has led to mass protests and conflicts between federal agents and local residents.

Minneapolis resident Renee Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, was shot and killed behind the wheel of her car Jan. 7 by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer. Pretti, an intensive care nurse, died Saturday after being shot by a Border Patrol officer during an immigration enforcement operation. Both Good and Petri were U.S. citizens.

Finch said Sunday that the previous day’s game was postponed because “playing basketball just didn’t feel like the right thing to do.” The Timberwolves are scheduled to host Golden State again Monday night at Target Center.

“This is my home, and I love living here,” said Finch, who was hired by the Timberwolves in February 2021. “I love being a part of this community, been embraced from Day One, people have been amazing. And it’s just sad to watch what is happening, you know, on the human level, certainly, as somebody who takes great pride being here.”

Before Sunday’s game at Target Center, a moment of silence was held “honoring the life and memory of Alex Pretti.” The actual silence lasted about five seconds before members of the crowd started shouting expletives directed toward ICE.

The video board at Target Center shows a photo of Alex Pretti during a moment of silence before the Golden State Warriors-Minnesota Timberwolves game on Jan. 25. (David Berding / Getty Images)

Some fans held signs reading “ICE Out Now,” while some members of a trampoline dunk team providing in-game entertainment wore shirts that echoed the sentiment.

The game itself ended up being a blowout loss for the Timberwolves.

“Honestly, what I felt was that their group was suffering,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after his team’s 111-85 victory. “I thought the vibe in the stands, it was one of the most bizarre, sad games I’ve ever been a part of. You could feel in the somber atmosphere, their team, we could tell they were struggling with everything that’s been going on and what the city has been through. It was very sad. It was a sad night.

“Obviously we got the win and we’re happy about that, but very difficult to see so many people struggling and sad. They came to the game to try to forget about stuff, I guess, but I don’t think anything went away for the city and for their team. I think they were suffering from the effects of everything.”

Warriors star Stephen Curry said he could sense “a lot of heavy hearts” in and around the arena.

“There’s a lot of change that needs to happen,” Curry told reporters after the game. “And when you’re here and you feel it — I was glued to the TV yesterday when we weren’t playing, just watching the coverage and understanding what was going on, and trying to really, you know, get knowledgeable about it. Hopefully, again, the community kind of comes together and the right decisions are made so that there’s more of a peaceful environment here.”

Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards said after the game: “I just love Minnesota, all the love and support that they show me. So I’m behind whatever they’re with. Me and my family are definitely praying for everybody.”

Teammate Julius Randle added: “Been nothing but a joy living here, so things like this happening in the community, it’s tough.”

The NBA Players Assn. released a statement Sunday saying that “NBA players can no longer remain silent.”

“Now more than ever, we must defend the right to freedom of speech and stand in solidarity with the people in Minnesota protesting and risking their lives to demand justice,” the union wrote. “The fraternity of NBA players, like the United States itself, is a community enriched by its global citizens, and we refuse to let the flames of division threaten the civil liberties that are meant to protect us all.”

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton spoke out Saturday with a four-word post on X: “Alex Pretti was murdered.”

Five-time All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns, who played his first nine seasons with the Timberwolves before being traded to the Knicks in 2024, also expressed himself on X.

1 / 7 Crowds of onlookers gather after federal agents allegedly shot a protester amid a scuffle to arrest him on Saturday in Minneapolis. The Trump administration has sent a reported 3,000 federal agents into the area, with more on the way, as they make a push to arrest undocumented immigrants in the region. (Stephen Maturen / Getty Images) 2 / 7 Residents sit near a makeshift blockade at the scene of a shooting by a federal law enforcement agent in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026. (Jaida Grey Eagle / Bloomberg via Getty Images) 3 / 7 Federal agents point weapons amid tear gas fired at protesters on Saturday in Minneapolis. (Stephen Maturen / Getty Images) 4 / 7 A protester wears a gas mask as demonstrators gather near the site of where state and local authorities say a man was shot by federal agents earlier Saturday morning in Minneapolis (Roberto Schmidt / AFP via Getty Images) 5 / 7 Federal immigration officers deploy pepper spray at observers after a shooting Saturday in Minneapolis. (Abbie Parr / Associated Press) 6 / 7 A person is tackled by federal agents amid protests following a shooting on Saturday in Minneapolis. Federal agents allegedly shot and killed a protester amid a scuffle to arrest him. The Trump administration has sent a reported 3,000 federal agents into the area, with more on the way, as they make a push to arrest undocumented immigrants in the region. (Brandon Bell / Getty Images) 7 / 7 A federal agent points a weapon at a protester after agents allegedly shot a protester amid a scuffle to arrest him on Saturday in Minneapolis. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

“What is happening in the Twin Cities and the Great North Star State is heartbreaking to witness,” Towns wrote. “These events have cost lives and shaken families — and we must call for accountability, transparency, and protections for all people. This moment demands that we reflect honestly on what our values truly are. My thoughts, prayers, and deepest condolences are with the families of Renée Good and Alex Pretti. I stand with the people of Minnesota.”

NBA legend Charles Barkley offered his take Saturday on ESPN.

“It’s scary. It’s sad,” Barkley said. “It’s gonna end bad — it’s already ended badly twice. Somebody’s got to step up and be adults because, man, two people have died for no reason and it’s just sad.”

On Sunday, WNBA superstar Breanna Stewart held a sign that read “Abolish ICE” during player introductions at an Unrivaled league game in Florida.

“We’re so fueled by hate right now instead of love, so I wanted to kind of have a simple message of abolish ICE, which means having policies to uplift families and communities instead of fueling fear and violence,” Stewart said after the game.

“I think that when human lives are at stake, it’s bigger than anything else. So to have that simple message before the game was important to me. And knowing that everyone here is feeling that way, one way or another, it was just a perfect time.”

The CEOs of several Minnesota professional sports teams — including the Timberwolves, the WNBA’s Lynx, the NFL’s Vikings, the NHL’s Wild and the MLS’s United — were among the leaders of numerous local companies who signed a statement released Sunday by the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce.

“With yesterday’s tragic news, we are calling for an immediate deescalation of tensions and for state, local and federal officials to work together to find real solutions,” the statement read.

Some players from those teams have offered their own opinions. Vikings cornerback Dwight McGlothern wrote Saturday on X: “It’s not right what’s happening in Minnesota.”

Lynx guard Natisha Hiedeman wrote on her Instagram Story: “I’m heartbroken to see ICE has flipped the city upside down and resorted to violence. There is no place for this. As hard as it may be I HOPE we continue to stand together and fight for what is right.”

Teammate Napheesa Collier reposted a statement from Barack Obama, who called Pretti’s killing a “heartbreaking tragedy” that “should also be a wake-up call to every American, regardless of party, that many of our core values as a nation are increasingly under assault.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.