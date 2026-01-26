Ramírez family is going for the K1 Speed state championship in Irvine

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Five minutes from his home and almost by chance, David Ramírez found a meeting point years ago that now has him competing alongside his two sons, Daniel and Nikolás, at the highest level of indoor karting in California.

The three qualified for the K1 Speed California State Championship, where they will represent Anaheim after reaching the podium in their respective divisions.

The Ramírez family, originally from Colombia and now living in Anaheim, will compete Saturday in Irvine against the best drivers in the state. A good result would open the door to the national championship and, subsequently, the E-World Championship, an international outdoor tournament with a prize pool of $79,000 and competitors from more than 10 countries.

Advertisement

“It all started because we lived nearby and I’ve always liked cars,” said David, who began racing at K1 Speed in 2008 before he had children. “It was an accessible way to come racing without having to buy anything. Over time, it grew and became something much bigger.”

Daniel, 13, was crowned champion of the teen division, 10-year-old Nikolás won the junior division, and David finished second in the adult division, results that secured them a place in the state competition limited to the top three in each category. This is not the first time they reached the milestone — all three also qualified in 2024.

1 / 14 ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: David Ramirez, left, of Orange, congratulates his son Daniel Ramirez, 13, after a league quallifying race at K1 Speed Anaheim on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026 in Anaheim, California. The Ramirez family won the right to participate in the K1 Speed state go-karting event to be held in Irvine at the end of January and beginning of Fegruary. With a chance to advance to the nationals. (Gary Coronado / For LA Times en Espanol) (Gary Coronado/For LA Times en Espanol) 2 / 14 ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: David Ramirez, of Orange, reacts to his sons Daniel, 13, and Nikolas, 10, placing first and second in a league quallifying race at K1 Speed Anaheim on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026 in Anaheim, California. The Ramirez family won the right to participate in the K1 Speed state go-karting event to be held in Irvine at the end of January and beginning of Fegruary. With a chance to advance to the nationals. (Gary Coronado / For LA Times en Espanol) (Gary Coronado/For LA Times en Espanol) 3 / 14 ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: Daniel Ramirez, 13, of Orange, turns the corner in a league qualifying race at K1 Speed Anaheim on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026 in Anaheim, California. Ramirez has been racing six years. The Ramirez family won the right to participate in the K1 Speed state go-karting event to be held in Irvine at the end of January and beginning of Fegruary. With a chance to advance to the nationals. (Gary Coronado / For LA Times en Espanol) (Gary Coronado/For LA Times en Espanol) 4 / 14 ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: Nikolas Ramirez, 10, of Orange, turns the corner in a league qualifying race at K1 Speed Anaheim on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026 in Anaheim, California. Ramirez began racing at 5-yrs-old. The Ramirez family won the right to participate in the K1 Speed state go-karting event to be held in Irvine at the end of January and beginning of Fegruary. With a chance to advance to the nationals. (Gary Coronado / For LA Times en Espanol) (Gary Coronado/For LA Times en Espanol) 5 / 14 ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: Daniel Ramirez, 13, gets ready before a league qualifying race at K1 Speed Anaheim on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026 in Anaheim, California. Ramirez has been racing six years. The Ramirez family won the right to participate in the K1 Speed state go-karting event to be held in Irvine at the end of January and beginning of Fegruary. With a chance to advance to the nationals. (Gary Coronado / For LA Times en Espanol) (Gary Coronado/For LA Times en Espanol) 6 / 14 ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: Kelly Campos, 19, left, helps Nikolas Ramirez, 10, of Orange, fasten his seat belt harness while he adjust his helmet before a league qualifying race at K1 Speed Anaheim on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026 in Anaheim, California. Ramirez began racing at 5-yrs-old. The Ramirez family won the right to participate in the K1 Speed state go-karting event to be held in Irvine at the end of January and beginning of Fegruary. With a chance to advance to the nationals. (Gary Coronado / For LA Times en Espanol) (Gary Coronado/For LA Times en Espanol) 7 / 14 ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: Nikolas Ramirez, 10, straps on his helmet before a league qualifying race at K1 Speed Anaheim on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026 in Anaheim, California. Ramirez began racing at 5-yrs-old. The Ramirez family won the right to participate in the K1 Speed state go-karting event to be held in Irvine at the end of January and beginning of Fegruary. With a chance to advance to the nationals. (Gary Coronado / For LA Times en Espanol) (Gary Coronado/For LA Times en Espanol) 8 / 14 ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: Daniel Ramirez, 13, left, of Orange, gives his brother Nikolas Ramirez, 10, a fist bump before a league qualifying race at K1 Speed Anaheim on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026 in Anaheim, California. The Ramirez family won the right to participate in the K1 Speed state go-karting event to be held in Irvine at the end of January and beginning of Fegruary. With a chance to advance to the nationals. (Gary Coronado / For LA Times en Espanol) (Gary Coronado/For LA Times en Espanol) 9 / 14 ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: Nikolas Ramirez, 10, center, walks to his go-kart for a league qualifying race at K1 Speed Anaheim on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026 in Anaheim, California. Ramirez began racing at 5-yrs-old. The Ramirez family won the right to participate in the K1 Speed state go-karting event to be held in Irvine at the end of January and beginning of Fegruary. With a chance to advance to the nationals. (Gary Coronado / For LA Times en Espanol) (Gary Coronado/For LA Times en Espanol) 10 / 14 ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: Daniel Ramirez, 13, center, of Orange, looks for his pole position on the monitor before his qualifying league race at K1 Speed Anaheim on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026 in Anaheim, California. Ramirez has been racing six years. The Ramirez family won the right to participate in the K1 Speed state go-karting event to be held in Irvine at the end of January and beginning of Fegruary. With a chance to advance to the nationals. (Gary Coronado / For LA Times en Espanol) (Gary Coronado/For LA Times en Espanol) 11 / 14 ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: Nikolas Ramirez, 10, center, of Orange, flanked by Connor Montgomery, left, of Garden Grove, and Trenton Thomas, 12, of Huntington Beach, prepare for their league qualifying race at K1 Speed Anaheim on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026 in Anaheim, California. Ramirez began racing at 5-yrs-old. The Ramirez family won the right to participate in the K1 Speed state go-karting event to be held in Irvine at the end of January and beginning of Fegruary. With a chance to advance to the nationals. (Gary Coronado / For LA Times en Espanol) (Gary Coronado/For LA Times en Espanol) 12 / 14 ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: Nikolas Ramirez, 10, center second from left, of Orange, gets instruction along with other drivers before their league qualifying race at K1 Speed Anaheim on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026 in Anaheim, California. Ramirez began racing at 5-yrs-old. The Ramirez family won the right to participate in the K1 Speed state go-karting event to be held in Irvine at the end of January and beginning of Fegruary. With a chance to advance to the nationals. (Gary Coronado / For LA Times en Espanol) (Gary Coronado/For LA Times en Espanol) 13 / 14 ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: David Ramirez, left, of Orange, son Nikolas Ramirez, 10, wife Natalia Palacio, and son Daniel Ramirez, 13, pose for a portrait at K1 Speed Anaheim on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026 in Anaheim, California. The Ramirez family won the right to participate in the K1 Speed state go-karting event to be held in Irvine at the end of January and beginning of Fegruary. With a chance to advance to the nationals. (Gary Coronado / For LA Times en Espanol) (Gary Coronado/For LA Times en Espanol) 14 / 14 ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: K1 Speed Anaheim on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026 in Anaheim, California. The Ramirez family won the right to participate in the K1 Speed state go-karting event to be held in Irvine at the end of January and beginning of Fegruary. With a chance to advance to the nationals. (Gary Coronado / For LA Times en Espanol) (Gary Coronado/For LA Times en Espanol)

For Daniel, the preparation has been as important as the result.

“Everything is a learning process. You start from the bottom and work your way up, little by little,” the 13-year-old driver said. “When I entered a championship, that’s when I really started to enjoy it more, and continuing to compete has been a lot of fun.”

Nikolás, the youngest of the family, approaches the experience with a simpler and more enthusiastic outlook.

“I just want to have fun and be part of our family’s racing spirit,” said Nikolás, who has been competing in the Anaheim league for three years.

Advertisement

At K1 Speed, all drivers compete in identical cars assigned at random, which puts the emphasis on driving skill.

“There are no excuses here. You get the car you get, and it all depends on your driving,” David said. “You can have a fast car, but if you don’t know how to drive, it’s useless.”

This dynamic has been key to the development of the two brothers, who have learned to adapt quickly to different conditions, a factor their father considers essential for any driver.

Although the three share the track and a competitive spirit, the immediate family plan is focused primarily on Daniel, who already competes in outdoor karting with 100cc gasoline engines and has won races at the national level.

“Indoor K1 is more recreational, for coming with friends and competing in a healthy way,” David said. “But Daniel is already on another path. He wants to get to Formula 1, and we know it’s a long road.”

Daniel, for his part, keeps his feet on the ground amid aspirations for bigger milestones.

“My friends don’t really pay much attention to my racing. For them, it’s just normal,” he said.

Advertisement

This year, the young driver will participate in Champions of the Future America, a race that is held at the K1 outdoor circuit in Winchester, considered one of the best in the country.

The family rivalry doesn’t always stay on the track.

“Everything between them is competition. Whether we’re eating, playing video games, whatever,” said Natalia, mother of Daniel and Nikolás. “Sometimes I have to step in.”

Natalia, a Medellín native and graphic designer, combines her work from home with supporting the family’s passion for racing. She also assists her husband in the car wrapping business he started a few years ago.

“I didn’t know anything about cars, but I’ve learned a lot. In outdoor racing, David is the mechanic and I’m the assistant,” she said.

The family has financed its racing, with occasional support from local teams and collaborators.

“Nothing has been given to us,” David said. “We are still here because we believe there is a good opportunity and because Daniel has earned it.”

Advertisement

In the short term, the goal is clear: compete in Irvine and aim for a spot on the state podium. In the long term, there is bigger goals for Daniel, but the family emphasizes taking the right steps to achieve them.

“More than trophies, what matters is reputation,” David said. “People need to know that Daniel races clean and does things right.”

This article first appeared in Spanish via L.A. Times en Español.