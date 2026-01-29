Katie Uhlaender’s quest for record sixth Winter Olympics thwarted by Canada’s questionable ethics

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

For years, Katie Uhlaender had a goal that few athletes even dare to dream — to compete in both the Winter and Summer Olympics.

An injury derailed that attempt. Now another dream appears to have been dashed for the daughter of former major league baseball player Ted Uhlaender — representing the United States in a record sixth consecutive Winter Olympics.

Team Canada was found to have manipulated the outcome of the Lake Placid North American Cup in early January. Uhlaender, 41, won the race in skeleton, but the manipulation kept her from getting the requisite points to qualify for the upcoming Milan Cortina Winter Games.

An investigation by the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) found that Canada purposely withdrew four athletes from the competition, reducing the number of points that could be awarded and making it mathematically impossible for Uhlaender to earn enough points to qualify.

Why did Canada hold back four athletes from competing? Because it ensured that a second Canadian would qualify for the Olympics rather than Uhlaender.

Canadian skeleton athlete Madeline Parra admitted as much, telling The Canadian Press that her coaches “explained to us that it would be in the best interest for the way points had worked for [Canadian skeleton racer Jane Channell], so that we as a team can qualify two spots to the Olympics.”

Yet despite the IBSF finding that Canada breached its Code of Ethics, no action has been taken because IBSF rules also state that National Federations may withdraw athletes from competition at any time.

The IBSF said it will “possibly suggest adjustments to the rules” when its sport committee meets in the spring, but that doesn’t help Uhlaender. The Winter Olympics begin Feb. 6.

“This is about the integrity of sport and code of ethics that upholds sportsmanship, fair play, integrity, respect and community,” Uhlaender said in a post on X.

A petition by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to accept Uhlaender as a discretionary entry was supported by 12 other countries, but the request was denied. Discretionary Olympic spots are infrequent, but in 2023, fencer Olga Kharlan received a place at Paris 2024 from former IOC President Thomas Bach.

Uhlaender also felt a personal betrayal because she described Team Canada coach Joe Cecchini as a longtime friend and former fellow skeleton competitor. Cecchini called Uhlaender the night before the race to inform her that four Canadians were pulling out.

“I cried when I found out he went through with this plan,” Uhlaender said. “I didn’t know if it hurt more that my friend of 20 years just nailed my coffin, my Olympic dream is over. Or, that my best friend of 20 years is doing something so horrible that hurts so many people.”

Disappointment seems to haunt Uhlaender. In 2009, she shattered her kneecap in a snowmobiling accident and required eight surgeries, but she recovered in time to compete at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.

She finished in 11th place in those Games, saying the death of her father in 2009 to cancer impacted her even more than recovering from the surgeries. Ted Uhlaender was considered one of the top center fielders in MLB from 1965-1972 for Minnesota, Cleveland and Cincinnati.

The injury ended her attempt to make the summer U.S. Olympic team as a weightlifter, a sport in which she had risen to a world-class level in the women’s 63-kilogram division. Uhlaender continued to dominate in skeleton, where a racer rides a small sled up to 80 mph head-first and face-down along a steep, banked ice track.

Although Uhlaender has not won an Olympics medal — coming closest with a fourth-place finish at the 2014 Sochi Games — she won the skeleton World Championship in 2012 and World Cup titles in 2007 and 2008.

The U.S. will send Kelly Curtis and Mystique Ro to the Milan Olympics in skeleton. Uhlaender’s last hope for a discretionary berth is an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Should that fail, Uhlaender’s final Olympics impact might be a change in IBSF rules to prevent a recurrence of Canada’s scheme.

The IBSF alluded to the problem in its ruling that Canada was free to hold back its racers, regardless of motive: “The Canadian coach and the National Federation shall be reminded that, whilst acting within the letter of the IBSF Code of Conduct, it is expected that all parties concerned should also act within the spirit of the Code, whose aim is to promote fair play and ethical conduct at all times.”