Letters to Sports: Rams came so close to proving Bill Plaschke right

An exciting yet excruciating playoff loss to the Seahawks doesn’t diminish the Rams’ accomplishments this season. Their ability in coming back to win so many games that appeared lost showcased their resilience time after time, week after week. Thanks for the memories.
Marty Zweben
Palos Verdes Estates
When are the Rams and coach Sean McVay going to stop ignoring special teams? Open the checkbook and hire the best special teams coach available. They also need to draft a shutdown corner or two. You don’t need another receiver.
Russell Hosaka
Torrance
Editor’s note: The team hired Raymond “Bubba” Ventrone as special teams coordinator.
So Bill Plaschke wants to put the blame on the Rams’ loss in the NFC title game solely on Sean McVay? The defense’s atrocious cornerbacks don’t deserve most of the blame? And Plaschke’s blood-boiling need to make the grand statement way before anything is certain doesn’t prove the Plaschke Curse is alive and well? He not only jinxed them once but twice. They lost to Seattle and lost control of the No. 1 seed immediately after the first prediction they’d go to the Super Bowl and then lost again to Seattle after the second. Will someone please take this guy’s laptop away from him until the Rams actually make the Super Bowl!?!?!
Danny Balber Jr.
Pasadena
Bill Plaschke in his column blames the decisions made by coach McVay, which have some merit, for the Rams losing in the NFC championship game. Of course, there is no mention of the prediction made by Plaschke the week before about the Rams winning quite confidently and going on to Super Bowl LX. The Rams and McVay never had a real chance being under the Plaschke curse.
Wayne Muramatsu
Cerritos
I can only hope that if I ever decide to enter a sporting competition, Bill Plaschke predicts I will not win it.
Andrew Sacks
Riverside
My dad used to tell me to only watch the end of NBA games, because they are always tied going into the last minute. The NFL is now very much like that, as evidenced by most of this season’s playoff games. And I wouldn’t have it any other way! While I’m bummed about the Rams’ finish, here’s to 2025-26, the best NFL season in recent memory.
Robert Gary
Westlake Village
While the 12-0 home record for UCLA men’s basketball team is impressive, it also means that they are an underwhelming 3-6 on the road.
Unfortunately for them, neither the Big Ten tournament nor the NCAA tournament is at Pauley Pavilion.
John Schiermeier
Valencia
New coordinator Gary Patterson must first teach USC’s defense that tackling is actually legal. No more misalignments, missed assignments, misread plays, or misplayed reads. This hire is either a masterstroke that fuels the Trojans’ return to glory — or the point of no return for a head coach desperate to prove he’s not just a one-dimensional offensive savant.
Steve Ross
Carmel
I think JJ Redick is an excellent coach and a classy individual, but one thing he does during a game drives me nuts. The Lakers can have a big lead near the end of the game, with only a couple of minutes left, and the three superstars (LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves) are still in the game. When this happens, there is always a chance of injury, with a lot of reserves trying to prove themselves, and every player fighting for the ball. Very risky.
Michael Gesas
Beverly Hills
Bill Shaikin’s story on the Dodgers’ TV deal is very informative. I do not know if a salary cap like the NFL is possible, but something needs to be done to level the playing field. The more competitive any sport is, the more fun it is to watch.
Bill Francis
Pasadena
Irrespective of financial windfall the Dodgers continue to enjoy from the now infamous cable deal, what they also reaped was the ill will and loss of lifelong fans during the six-year television blackout wherein Vin Scully’s final broadcast years were lost to the merchants of greed, and for which the Dodgers accepted no responsibility.
Bill Waxman
Simi Valley
