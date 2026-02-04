Anthony Davis reportedly dealt by Mavericks a year after Lakers traded him for Luka Doncic

Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis warms up before a game against the Sacramento Kings on Jan. 6. Davis was reportedly traded to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.

Former Lakers star Anthony Davis is reportedly being dealt by the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards as part of an eight-player trade.

The deal comes a year and three days after the Lakers sent Davis to Dallas in a shocking deal that brought Luka Doncic to Los Angeles.

The Mavericks will receive Khris Middleton, Marvin Bagley III, Malaki Branham, AJ Johnson, two first-round draft picks and multiple picks in exchange for Davis, D’Angelo Russell, Dante Exum and Jaden Hardy, multiple media outlets reported Wednesday.

Davis spent the first seven seasons of his NBA career with New Orleans before being acquired by the Lakers in the 2019 offseason. Paired with fellow superstar LeBron James, Davis helped the Lakers win their 17th NBA championship after the 2020 season.

Davis is averaging 20 points and 11 rebounds in 20 games this season. He hasn’t played since injuring his left hand Jan. 8 and isn’t expected to return for several weeks.

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday at noon PST.