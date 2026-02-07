Lakers center Jaxson Hayes to compete in slam dunk contest

Lakers center Jaxson Hayes dunks in front of Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) and forward Isaiah Stewart (28) during a game on Dec. 30 at Crypto.com Arena.

There will be a new slam dunk champion this year when NBA All-Star Weekend comes to Los Angeles, and it might be Lakers center Jaxson Hayes.

Three-time winner Mac McClung will not be in this year’s field. McClung said going into last year’s dunk event that he expected it to be his last.

Joining Hayes in this year’s dunk contest will be San Antonio’s Carter Bryant, Miami’s Keshad Johnson and Orlando’s Jase Richardson.

The slam dunk contest features a two-round format, with judges scoring each dunk. In the first round, all four players will attempt two dunks, and the combined score will determine the top two who advance to the final round. Each finalist will then attempt two additional dunks, with the higher combined score determining the champion.

Each contestant has 90 seconds and a maximum of three attempts for each dunk. If at the end of 90 seconds the dunk has not been completed, the contestant has one more attempt.

For the first time since 2015, the shooting stars event is returning to All-Star Weekend.

Shooting stars — an event with three players per team — is taking the place of the skills competition, which is being tabled for at least this year.

Allan Houston — a past shooting stars champion — will return to the event this year for Team Knicks, with current New York players Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns joining him. Also in the event: Team Harper (Ron Harper Sr. and his sons, San Antonio’s Dylan Harper and Boston’s Ron Harper Jr.), Team All-Star (Richard Hamilton, Toronto’s Scottie Barnes and Oklahoma City’s Chet Holmgren) and Team Cameron (a nod to Duke, with Corey Maggette, Charlotte’s Kon Knueppel and Atlanta’s Jalen Johnson).

The last three shooting stars events were all won by the same trio — Chris Bosh, Swin Cash and Dominique Wilkins.

The Shooting Stars event has a two-round format, with all four teams competing in the first round and the top two advancing to the final round. Teams have 70 seconds to score points while rotating through seven designated shooting locations around the court, with all three players on a team shooting at each spot in a set order.