Terrance Gore, former Dodgers player and three-time World Series champ, dies at 34

Terrance Gore, a baseball player whose remarkable speed earned him spots on three championship teams, including the 2020 Dodgers, died Friday, the Kansas City Royals announced on social media. He was 34.

The Royals organization drafted Gore out of Gulf Coast State College in Panama City in the 2011 Major League Baseball draft, while he was still 19. After several seasons in the minors, he played his first major league game in September 2014.

He struggled at the plate, slipped down to the minors repeatedly, and bounced between teams, including the New York Mets and the Chicago Cubs.

But few players were swifter around the bases, and managers enlisted him as a pinch runner in close, late-innings games. He played on three teams that won the World Series — the 2015 Royals, the 2020 Los Angeles Dodgers and the 2021 Atlanta Braves.

Born in Macon, Ga., Gore played 112 regular season games over eight seasons. The Dodgers added him to their roster in September 2020, as it approached a National League Wild Card Series against Milwaukee, although he had appeared in just two prior major-league games that year.

Gore is survived by his wife and three children. USA Today reported that he died from complications of a routine surgical procedure, citing his widow’s social media post.