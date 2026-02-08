Drake Maye is having a rough game. It’s not the worst Super Bowl performance by a QB, though

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Rylie Mills, right, sacks New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye during the first half of Super Bowl LX.

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye passed for 48 yards in the first half of Super Bowl XL against the Seattle Seahawks.

That’s a pretty low total for one half — but it’s not even the lowest amount of passing yards for an entire Super Bowl.

According to Guiness World Records, the fewest net passing yards allowed in a game came when the Dallas Cowboys held the Denver Broncos to 35 at Super Bowl XII following the 1977 season. Broncos quarterback Craig Morton completed four of 11 passes in the first half for 39 yards and four interceptions.

After Morton started the third quarter with four more incomplete passes and a sack, he was replaced by Norris Weese, who completed four of 10 passes for 22 yards. Morton and Weese were sacked a combined four times for a loss of 26 yards.

The Cowboys won that game 27-10.

In the first half of this year’s Super Bowl, Maye completed six of 11 passes for 48 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. He was sacked three times for 30 yards. New England’s total offense was 51 yards, but the Patriots only trailed 9-0 at halftime.