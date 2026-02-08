Which NFL team has won the most Super Bowls?

Fox Sports’ Terry Bradshaw, left, interviews New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady after Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5, 2017. Bradshaw was quarterback for four of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ six Super Bowl-winning teams. Brady was quarterback for all six of New England’s Super Bowl wins.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The New England Patriots have a chance to make history at Super Bowl LX.

A New England win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in Santa Clara would break a tie between the Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most Super Bowl championships. Right now, the two teams are tied with six each.

The Steelers were the first team to win a half-dozen Lombardi trophies. They won four during their dynasty of the 1970s, with Chuck Noll as coach and Terry Bradshaw as the starting quarterback.

Advertisement

First came Super Bowl IX following the 1974 season, a 16-6 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Steelers running back Franco Harris was named the game’s MVP after rushing for 158 yards, including a nine-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

The following year, the Steelers beat the Dallas Cowboys 21-17 in Super Bowl X. Swann was named MVP after catching four passes for 161 yards, including a 64-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter.

In Super Bowl XIII following the 1978 season, Pittsburgh beat Dallas again 35-31. Bradshaw passed for 318 yards with four touchdowns (two to John Stallworth and one each to Rocky Bleier and Swann) and one interception to earn MVP honors.

Advertisement

A year later, the Steelers defeated the Rams 31-19 in Super Bowl XIV. Bradshaw — who passed for 309 yards and overcame three interceptions with touchdown passes of 47 yards to Swann and 73 yards to Stallworth — was named MVP for the second straight year.

The Steelers didn’t win their fifth ring until 26 years later, beating the Seahawks 31-19 in Super Bowl XL following the 2005 season. Super Bowl MVP Hines Ward caught five passes for 123 yards, including a 56-yard touchdown reception from fellow receiver Antwawn Randle El in the fourth quarter.

Three years later, the Steelers defeated the Arizona Cardinals 27-23 in Super Bowl XLIII. Receiver Santonio Holmes had nine catches for 131 yards — including a spectacular, toe-tapping reception in the end zone with 35 seconds remaining — and claimed the MVP award.

The Patriots compiled all six of their Super Bowl victories during the two decades they ruled the NFL under coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady. In Super Bowl XXXVI following the 2001 season, New England defeated the St. Louis Rams 20-17 on a game-ending field goal by Adam Vinatieri. Brady (145 yards, one touchdown) was the game’s MVP.

Next came a 32-29 win over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl XXXVIII two years later. Vinatieri again kicked the winning field goal with four seconds remaining. Brady was named MVP after throwing for 354 yards with three touchdowns (including one to current Patriots coach Mike Vrabel) and one interception.

The following year, New England defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 24-21 in Super Bowl XXXIX. Receiver Deion Branch earned MVP honors with 11 catches for 133 yards.

Advertisement

The Patriots didn’t win their fourth ring until 10 years later, with a 28-24 victory over the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX. A goal-line interception by rookie Malcolm Butler sealed the win for New England, and Brady (328 yards, four touchdowns, two interceptions) was the MVP.

Two years later in Super Bowl LI, the Patriots overcame a 28-3 deficit in the third quarter to defeat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime. Brady got the nod as MVP with 466 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

The final Patriots Super Bowl of that era followed the 2018 season, a 13-3 win over the Rams in Super Bowl LIII. Julian Edelman had 10 catches for 141 yards and was named the game’s MVP.