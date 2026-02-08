Have the Patriots and Seahawks played each other in the Super Bowl before this season?

New England rookie Malcolm Butler intercepts a pass by Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson late in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XLIX on Feb. 1, 2015, in Glendale, Ariz.

The New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks are facing off in Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

It’s a Super Bowl matchup that has happened once before — and that game was a classic, with one team coming a yard shy of an almost certain victory.

On Feb. 1, 2015, coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Russell Wilson led the defending champion Seahawks into Super Bowl XLIX. They faced coach Bill Belichick, quarterback Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, who had been to five Super Bowls and won three during the previous 13 seasons.

It was a back-and-forth affair. The score was tied 14-14 at halftime, then the Seahawks took a 10-point lead in the third quarter, only for the Patriots to score two touchdowns in the fourth for a 28-24 advantage just before the two-minute warning.

With 80 yards to go for a possible winning touchdown, Wilson led the Seahawks on a drive that included a 31-yard completion to Lynch and a 33-yard completion to Jermaine Kearse. A four-yard run by Lynch gave the Seahawks first and goal from the Patriots’ one with 26 seconds remaining.

Lynch was a Pro Bowl running back that season after rushing for 1,306 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also had 102 yards in 24 carries with one touchdown during that game.

But Lynch did not get the ball on what ended up being Seattle’s final offensive play.

Instead, Carroll and offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell opted for a passing play. Wilson threw the ball toward receiver Ricardo Lockette near the goal line, but it was intercepted by Patriots rookie Malcolm Butler to seal the win for New England.

Brady earned his third Super Bowl MVP after completing 37 of 50 passes for 328 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions. Wilson completed 12 of 21 passes for 247 yards with two touchdowns and one very costly interception.