What happens if Super Bowl LX goes into overtime? Here’s how the NFL’s rules work

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce makes the game-winning touchdown catch during overtime against the Buffalo Bills on Jan. 23, 2022, at Arrowhead Stadium.

The final quarter of the AFC divisional round playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan. 23, 2022, could not have been more exciting.

Three lead changes.

Five scoring drives.

A 36-36 tie at the end of regulation.

The overtime period, however, could not have been more disappointing.

One coin toss.

One touchdown drive.

Game over.

One of the most exciting playoff games in recent memory — a quarterback duel between Buffalo’s Josh Allen and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes — ended abruptly in a 42-36 Chiefs win when Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce on an eight-yard touchdown pass.

Unlike the thrilling fourth quarter, Allen didn’t get a chance to respond because of the overtime rule the NFL had in place at the time.

Because of an adjustment to the rules, however, such a scenario will not take place when the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots play in Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

The previous system was basically a modified sudden death system that gave each team at least one chance to score — with one big exception.

If the team that first possessed the ball in overtime scored a touchdown on that drive, that team won. The game was over, with the other offense never getting a chance to take the field in overtime.

If the first team kicked a field goal, the other team got a possession to either win the game with a touchdown or tie it with a field goal. In the latter case, the game continued until someone scored.

Months after the 2022 Chiefs-Bills game, that rule was changed for the playoffs. (and went into effect for the regular season in 2025). Now it’s basically a modified modified sudden-death system that gives both teams a chance to score.

If the first team scores a touchdown, the other team gets a possession to tie (and, therefore, extend) the game with a touchdown of its own. Everything else remains the same from the previous format.

A safety in overtime also ends the game.