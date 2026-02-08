Super Bowl LX pick: Seahawks will prevail over the Patriots
I like Seattle. The Seahawks were the NFL’s most complete team this season and can present problems in all three phases.
While Seattle’s defense doesn’t scare New England — the Patriots prevailed against the solid Chargers and elite Houston and Denver defenses — the Seahawks likely will give Drake Maye’s blockers problems.
As good as he was this season, Maye fumbled six times in the playoffs, losing three. New England’s run defense was among the league’s best early in the season, then fell off, but has snapped back with the return of Milton Williams.
Armed with rising star quarterbacks and coaches, the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots defied their long shot reputations to reach Super Bowl LX.
Establishing the run is huge for the Seahawks, who need that for their play-action passing game. Seattle needs some stepped-up production from running back Kenneth Walker III, who was so-so in the championship game.
It hurts the Seahawks that they don’t have running back Zach Charbonnet, who was excellent in short yardage and pass protection.
The Patriots have really good defensive backs who will have their hands full with Jaxson Smith-Njigba and the Super Bowl-seasoned Cooper Kupp.
Sam Darnold has proven time and again that he has turned the corner in his career and is legitimately sharp, reliable and poised under pressure. It feels like this game will be close for awhile, and Seattle will pull away just enough in the second half.
Pick: Seahawks 28, Patriots 23