Referee Bernie Ulman signals for a safety after Minnesota Vikings quarterback Fran Tarkenton fell on the ball in his own end zone during the second quarter of Super Bowl IX against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The Seattle Seahawks lead the New England Patriots 6-0 late in the second quarter of Super Bowl LX on a pair of field goals by kicker Jason Myers.

That’s a pretty low score — but it wouldn’t be the lowest halftime score in Super Bowl history. It’s actually three times more than the lowest halftime score in the big game’s history, which came in Super Bowl IX following the 1974 season.

In a struggle between two classic NFL defenses — Pittsburgh’s Steel Curtain vs. Minnesota’s Purple People Eaters — the only first-half points midway through the second quarter. On second and 7 from his own 10-yard line, Vikings quarterback Fran Tarkenton lost the ball and had to fall on it in the Vikings’ end zone. He was touched by Steelers defensive end Dwight White, who was credited with the sack.

Advertisement

It was the first safety ever in a Super Bowl, giving Pittsburgh a 2-0 lead that stood at halftime. The Steelers went on to defeat the Vikings 16-6 for their first of four Super Bowl wins in a six-year stretch.

Following the 2018 season, the Patriots led the Rams 3-0 at the intermission of Super Bowl LIII, the second-lowest halftime score in Super Bowl history, on a 42-yard field goal by Stephen Gostkowski early in the second quarter.