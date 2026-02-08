Who has kicked the most field goals in a single Super Bowl?

Seattle Seahawks kicker Jason Myers kicks his fourth field goal during Super Bowl LX against the New England Patriots.

Seattle Seahawks kicker Jason Myers is responsible for all of the scoring so far in Super Bowl LX against the New England Patriots.

Myers kicked a 33-yard field goal following the Seahawks’ opening drive for a 3-0 lead at 11:58 in the first quarter. He followed with a 39-yarder at the 11:16 mark in the second quarter and a 41-yarder with 11 seconds left in the quarter for a 9-0 halftime lead.

Myers nailed another 41-yard field goal at the 9:12 mark of the third quarter to give Seattle a 12-0 lead and place himself in a five-way tie for most field goals in a single Super Bowl.

This is the third straight Super Bowl in which a kicker has made four field goals. Philadelphia’s Jake Elliott did it last year during the Eagles’ 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. The previous year, the Chiefs’ Harrison Butker had four successful field goals during a 25-22 overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

Before that, however, more than 40 years had passed since a kicker had pulled off that feat. San Francisco 49ers’ Ray Wershing did it during a 26-21 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl XVI following the 1981 season.

Green Bay Packers’ Don Chandler was the first player to kick four field goals in a Super Bowl. He did it during a 33-14 win over the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl II following the 1967 season.