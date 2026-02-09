Patriots’ Mack Hollins arrived at Super Bowl dressed as a prisoner. Here’s why that’s not surprising

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

New England Patriots receiver Mack Hollins has arrived to NFL games in some pretty interesting outfits.

His Fred Flintstone and Animal (from the Muppets) costumes worn during past pregame tunnel walks leap to mind.

None of that, however, quite compares to the look he sported before Super Bowl LX. Hollins entered Levi’s Stadium on Sunday wearing a maroon prisoner’s jumpsuit, shackles on his wrists and ankles, and a plastic mask covering his face from the nose down, similar to the one worn by Hannibal Lecter in “Silence of the Lambs.”

The back of Hollins’ shirt read “Range 13.” According to Ben Volin of the Boston Globe, that’s a reference to a special set of cells at a Florence, Colo., Supermax federal prison reserved for prisoners who need the tightest security.

The facility has been called “the Alcatraz of the Rockies” — so maybe Hollins’ outfit is a nod toward the Super Bowl being held in somewhat close proximity to the former (for now, at least) federal prison in the San Francisco Bay.

Also, Hollins wears jersey No. 13, so it could be a reference to that as well. The front of his shirt featured the prisoner number “P-131311” and that could possibly mean ... something?

Speaking of football jerseys, Hollins also was carrying one from Walsh Jesuit High School bearing the number 84. That one is actually easily explained — it’s the high school jersey (or, presumably, a replica of it) once worn by Patriots coach Mike Vrabel. Hollins went on to wear the jersey during warmups before Sunday’s game.

New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins wears coach Mike Vrabel’s high school jersey while warming up before Super Bowl LX. (Sue Ogrocki / Associated Press)

One other thing to note about Hollins’ attire for his stadium entrance and during warmups — he wasn’t wearing shoes. That might have been the least surprising aspect of Hollins’ pregame looks since he has been known to wear shoes only when absolutely necessary.

“Everyone should be barefoot,” Hollins told NBC Sports in 2023. “You don’t see people walking around in mittens.”

He added: “Shoes are definitely dirtier than feet. Because I wash my feet all the time. When’s the last time you washed the bottom of your shoe?”

So, yeah, Hollins is a pretty quirky guy. According to Frank Schwab of Yahoo! Sports, Hollins does not eat vegetables, avoids drinking water (his preference is watermelon juice) and prefers to eat with his hands rather than use utensils.

“He’s probably No. 1 on the unique list,” Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs said of Hollins during Super Bowl week. “He’s actually taught me a lot. Alternative medicines, things he does, things he eats, how he moves on the daily. He is definitely one of my different teammates.’”

New England Patriots receiver Mack Hollins catches a pass as Seattle Seahawks’ Riq Woolen defends during Super Bowl LX on Sunday in Santa Clara. (Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)

In eight NFL seasons, Hollins played for the Philadelphia Eagles (winning a Super Bowl ring following his rookie season in 2017), Miami Dolphins, Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons and Buffalo Bills before signing with the Patriots last offseason.

Hollins was the Patriots’ leading receiver during their 29-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks at Super Bowl LX. He had four catches for 78 yards, including a 35-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Drake Maye in the fourth quarter.