Complete coverage: NBA All-Star Weekend 2026
The 75th NBA All-Star Game will be played Sunday at Intuit Dome in Inglewood. There are many other games and activities at Intuit Dome, Kia Forum and the Convention Center. Here is what you need to know.
The 75th NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles this weekend is more than a game, it’s a mini-tournament with three teams. Here’s what you need to know.
Barbara Bush, the NBA’s vice president of social impact, discusses the programs and events that you might not see broadcast on TV but that will leave an imprint on lives.
Former Clipper Quentin Richardson discusses the format change, what to expect during All-Star Weekend and how much the annual events mean to him and other players.
Making the NBA All-Star Game interesting has been a constant challenge for Commissioner Adam Silver. Here’s the new format for the 2026 edition at the Intuit Dome in L.A.
Lakers star LeBron James was named a reserve for the 2026 NBA All-Star Game, making the midseason showcase for a record 22nd time.
Lakers guard Luka Doncic was voted an NBA All-Star Game starter for a fifth time. LeBron James didn’t make the cut, but he could be named a reserve.
The Clippers’ star was added to balance rosters in the U.S.-vs.-World format, featuring two teams of Americans and one of international players in a mini-tournament.