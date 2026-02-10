James Pearce Jr. ‘maintains his innocence’ after allegedly crashing into WNBA star’s car multiple times

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Atlanta Falcons rookie James Pearce Jr. is “maintaining his innocence” after being arrested Saturday near Miami. Pearce is facing five felony charges after allegedly intentionally crashing his SUV into a vehicle being driven by Los Angeles Sparks player Rickea Jackson multiple times.

The 22 year-old linebacker was arrested after crashing his vehicle while trying to flee the scene of what the Doral Police Department described as a domestic dispute with the WNBA star, the Associated Press reported. He also allegedly “intentionally” hit a police officer’s knee with his SUV while trying to get away.

“We look forward to working with the State Attorney’s office in fully investigating this case and uncovering the truth,” Pearce’s attorney, Jacob Nunez, said Monday in a statement to the AP.

“Mr. Pearce maintains his innocence and urges the public to understand that while allegations have the power to shape a narrative, that it is hardly the full, complete story. We look forward to vigorously defending our client and remain confident that he will continue contributing positively to both his team and the community he serves so well.”

Pearce’s charges include two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, one count of aggravated stalking, fleeing or eluding police with lights or siren, and aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer. He was released Sunday after posting a $20,500 bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. A judge also issued Pearce a pre-trial order to stay away from Jackson.

WPLG-TV reported that Pearce had been stalking Jackson after she had recently ended their three-year relationship. The NFL player had continued to try to contact Jackson despite her blocking his phone number and telling him to leave her alone and that she wanted nothing to do with him, WPLG said. “Fearing for her safety,” the Sparks forward had called 911 and was trying to get to the police station when Pearce purposefully crashed his vehicle into hers multiple times, according to the outlet.

“We are aware of an incident involving James Pearce Jr. in Miami,” the Falcons said in a statement to the AP. “We are in the process of gathering more information and will not have any further comment on an open legal matter at this time.”