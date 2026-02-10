Norwegian biathlete wins Olympic bronze, then confesses to cheating on girlfriend

Norwegian biathlete Sturla Holm Lægreid took the bronze medal in the men’s 20-kilometer individual Tuesday at the Milano-Cortina Games.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Norwegian biathlete Sturla Holm Lægreid won his first individual Olympic medal on Tuesday, then immediately confessed to cheating — but not in the 20-kilometer individual race.

Lægreid used a post-race interview with Norwegian broadcaster NRK to admit he had been unfaithful to his girlfriend.

Asked how he felt after winning a bronze medal at the Milan-Cortina Games, Lægreid said in Norwegian that the accomplishment was “huge” and went on thank everyone who had helped and supported him.

Advertisement

And then, unprompted, Lægreid started talking about his love life, which has not been going well lately. He started by saying that he wanted to share the moment with one particular person but wasn’t even sure if she was watching.

“Six months ago I met the love of my life. The world’s most beautiful, sweetest person,” a choked-up Lægreid said. “And three months ago I made the biggest mistake of my life and cheated on her.”

Lægreid, 28, said he admitted his infidelity to his girlfriend about a week ago.

“I’m not quite sure what I’m trying to say by saying this now, but sport has taken a back seat in recent days,” said Lægreid, who won an Olympic gold medal in 2022 as part of Norway’s relay team. “I wish I could share this with her.”

Advertisement

Fellow Norwegian Johan-Olav Botn shot perfectly Tuesday to claim the gold medal. France’s Eric Perrot missed one shot and finished 14.8 seconds behind Botn for the silver medal. Lægreid also missed one target and was 48.3 seconds behind.

Lægreid told Norwegian newspaper VG that his relationship ended when he made his private confession last week. He made his very public confession at one of the biggest moments of his life, he said, in an effort to persuade his girlfriend to give him another chance.

“I hope that committing social suicide might show how much I love her,” Lægreid said, according to a Google translation of the article.

“I have nothing to lose,” he added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.