NBA suspends Isaiah Stewart and three others for their roles in Pistons-Hornets brawl

Charlotte’s Moussa Diabate (14) and Miles Bridges confront Detroit’s Jalen Duren (0) during an on-court brawl Feb. 9 at Spectrum Center.

Four players have been suspended by the NBA in connection with a brawl that broke out during the Detroit Pistons-Charlotte Hornets game Monday night, the league announced Wednesday.

It was the same four players that were ejected during the Pistons’ 110-104 victory at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

Detroit center Isaiah Stewart was suspended seven games for leaving the bench area, agressively entering an on-court altercation and fighting. This is Stewart’s fifth suspension in his six-year NBA career. One resulted from an altercation with the Lakers’ LeBron James in 2021 and another from an altercation that spilled into the stands during a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves last year.

“The length of Stewart’s suspension is based in part on his repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts,” the NBA said in a statement.

Charlotte forwards Miles Bridges and Moussa Diabaté were each suspended four games for fighting and escalating the altercation. Detroit center Jalen Duren received a two-game suspension for initiating the altercation and fighting.

The incident took place midway through the third quarter after Duren was fouled by Diabaté while driving toward the basket. Duren approached Diabaté and the two men appeared to bump into each other. Duren then appeared to hit Diabaté in the face with an open hand to ignite a brawl that lasted more than 30 seconds.

Bridges and Duren exchanged punches at one point, and Stewart left the bench and fought with Bridges.

The suspensions begin Wednesday, when the Pistons play the Raptors in Toronto and the Hornets host the Atlanta Hawks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.