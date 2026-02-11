Advertisement
NBA All-Star Weekend: What time is the game? What’s new?

Lakers guard Luka Doncic, foreground, blocks out Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo for a rebound.
Lakers guard Luka Doncic blocks out Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo for a rebound during a game earlier this season. The two were the leading NBA All-Star vote-getters in each conference.
(Patrick McDermott / Getty Images)
Los Angeles Times staffer Dan Loumena
By Dan Loumena
Assistant Sports Editor Follow
The 75th NBA All-Star Game will take place Sunday at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood. Each year there are new twists to the game and activities during the three-day celebration of the best basketball players in the world. This year is no exception.

Here’s what you need to know:

All-Star Game

When: Sunday, 2 p.m. (NBC and Peacock)

Where: Intuit Dome

For the first time the All-Star Game will become a four-game tournament between three teams — two with eight players each from the U.S. and one with nine international players. The top five vote-getters (50% fan voting, 25% NBA player voting and 25% media voting) in each conference qualified for the game while reserves were selected by NBA coaches. Since there was an imbalance of foreign players, Kawhi Leonard was added to a U.S. team.

Each game will be 12 minutes. If all three teams go 1-1 in round-robin play, a tiebreaker based on point differential will be used to determine the two finalists.

Team USA Stars

Scottie Barnes (Raptors), Devin Booker (Suns), Cade Cunningham (Pistons), Jalen Duren (Pistons), Anthony Edwards (Timberwolves), Chet Holmgren (Thunder), Jalen Johnson (Hawks), Tyrese Maxey (76ers)

Team USA Stripes

Jaylen Brown (Celtics), Jalen Brunson (Knicks), Stephen Curry* (Warriors), Kevin Durant (Rockets), Brandon Ingram (Raptors), LeBron James (Lakers), Kawhi Leonard (Clippers), Donovan Mitchell (Cavaliers), Norman Powell (Heat)

Team World

Luka Doncic (Lakers), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander* (Thunder), Nikola Jokic (Nuggets), Jamal Murray (Nuggets), Alperen Sengun (Rockets), Pascal Siakam (Pacers), Karl-Anthony Towns (Knicks), Victor Wembanyama (Spurs)

*-injured

Showing their skills

When: Saturday, 2 p.m.

Where: Intuit Dome

The skills challenge is out this year, replaced by the shooting stars competition, which features four teams of three players. The shooting stars was last featured during All-Star Weekend in 2015. It’s a two-round format, with the top two teams advancing to the final. Teams have 70 seconds to score points while rotating through seven designated shooting locations, with all three players on a team shooting at each spot in a set order. Competing are: Team Knicks (Jalen Brunson, Allan Houston, Karl-Anthony Towns); Team Harper (Ron Harper Sr., Dylan Harper, Ron Harper Jr.); Team All-Star (Richard Hamilton, Scottie Barnes, Chet Holmgren); Team Cameron (Corey Maggette, Kon Knueppel, Jalen Johnson).

The three-point contest has eight competitors and features five racks of five balls, four of them containing one “money ball” worth two points instead of one, and one rack of five money balls positioned at the player’s choice. There are also two “Starry ball” pedestals behind the third rack, to the left and right, worth three points. The top three shooters advance to the final round. Competing are: Devin Booker (Suns), Kon Knueppel (Hornets), DAmian Lillard (Trail Blazers), Tyrese Maxey (76ers), Donovan Mitchell (Cavaliers) Jamal Murray (Nuggets), Bobby Portis Jr. (Bucks), Norman Powell (Heat).

The slam dunk contest, with a two-round format featuring four contestants, will cap Saturday’s festivities. Each of the four competitors are given 90 seconds to complete two dunks — with three attempts per dunk — for a judging panel. At the end of their time, they’ll be given one last attempt. The top two scorers advance to the final under the same format. Fans can score each dunk via the NBA ID app. In case of a tie, fan voting will be the tiebreaker. Competing are: Carter Bryant (Spurs), Jaxson Hayes (Lakers), Keshad Johnson (Heat), Jase Richardson (Magic).

Rising Stars tournament

When: Friday, 6 p.m.

Where: Intuit Dome

A trio of Hall of Famers — Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady — will join not-long-retired Austin Rivers as honorary coaches in the four-team tournament. Three teams have been drafted from rookies and second-year players while a fourth team will be comprised of G League players. The semifinals will be decided by the first team to reach 40 points, while the championship game will be played to 25.

Team Melo

Cooper Flagg (Mavericks), Reed Sheppard (Rockets), Stephon Castle (Spurs), Dylan Harper (Spurs), Jeremiah Fears (Pelicans), Donovan Clingan (Trail Blazers), Collin Murray-Boyles (Raptors)

Team T-Mac

Kon Knueppel (Raptors), Kel’el Ware (Heat), Tre Johnson (Wizards), Alex Sarr (Wizards), Zaccharie Risacher (Hawks), Ajay Mitchell# (Thunder), Jaylon Tyson (Cavaliers), Cam Spencer (Grizzlies)

Team Vince

VJ Edgecombe (76ers), Derik Queen (Pelicans), Kyshawn George (Wizards), Matas Buzelis (Bulls), Egor Demin (Nets), Cedric Coward (Grizzlies), Jaylen Wells (Grizzlies)

Team Austin

Sean East II (Salt Lake City), Ron Harper Jr. (Maine), David Jones Garcia (Austin), Yanic Konan Niederhauser (San Diego), Alijah Martin (Raptors 905), Tristen Newton (Rio Grande Valley ), Yang Hansen (Rip City)

#-injured

G League Next Up

When: Sunday, 12:30 p.m.

Where: Convention Center

The G League Next Up game will feature four teams of seven players. It’s a three-game tournament, similar to the Rising Stars and All-Star contests. The first team to 30 points will be the winner in each game. The top 10 players in fan voting received automatic invitations to the game, while the G League selected the next 18. They were then drafted onto four teams.

Full schedule

(at Intuit Dome unless noted)

Friday

10 a.m.: Rising Stars practice (NBA app)

4 p.m.: Celebrity Game at Kia Forum (ESPN)

6 p.m.: Rising Stars Game (Peacock)

8 p.m.: HBCU Classic, Hampton vs. North Carolina A&T, at Kia Forum (Peacock)

Saturday

10:30 a.m.: NBA All-Star media session (NBA TV)

1 p.m.: Commissioner Adam Silver news conference (NBA TV)

2 p.m.: All-Star Saturday: shooting stars, three-point contest, slam-dunk contest (NBC and Peacock)

Sunday

11:30 a.m.: NBA G League Next Up Game at Convention Center (NBA app)

2 p.m.: 75th NBA All-Star Game (NBC and Peacock)
