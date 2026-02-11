NBA All-Star Weekend: What time is the game? What’s new?

When: Saturday, 2 p.m.

Where: Intuit Dome

The skills challenge is out this year, replaced by the shooting stars competition, which features four teams of three players. The shooting stars was last featured during All-Star Weekend in 2015. It’s a two-round format, with the top two teams advancing to the final. Teams have 70 seconds to score points while rotating through seven designated shooting locations, with all three players on a team shooting at each spot in a set order. Competing are: Team Knicks (Jalen Brunson, Allan Houston, Karl-Anthony Towns); Team Harper (Ron Harper Sr., Dylan Harper, Ron Harper Jr.); Team All-Star (Richard Hamilton, Scottie Barnes, Chet Holmgren); Team Cameron (Corey Maggette, Kon Knueppel, Jalen Johnson).

The three-point contest has eight competitors and features five racks of five balls, four of them containing one “money ball” worth two points instead of one, and one rack of five money balls positioned at the player’s choice. There are also two “Starry ball” pedestals behind the third rack, to the left and right, worth three points. The top three shooters advance to the final round. Competing are: Devin Booker (Suns), Kon Knueppel (Hornets), DAmian Lillard (Trail Blazers), Tyrese Maxey (76ers), Donovan Mitchell (Cavaliers) Jamal Murray (Nuggets), Bobby Portis Jr. (Bucks), Norman Powell (Heat).

The slam dunk contest, with a two-round format featuring four contestants, will cap Saturday’s festivities. Each of the four competitors are given 90 seconds to complete two dunks — with three attempts per dunk — for a judging panel. At the end of their time, they’ll be given one last attempt. The top two scorers advance to the final under the same format. Fans can score each dunk via the NBA ID app. In case of a tie, fan voting will be the tiebreaker. Competing are: Carter Bryant (Spurs), Jaxson Hayes (Lakers), Keshad Johnson (Heat), Jase Richardson (Magic).