NBA All-Star Weekend: What time is the game? What’s new?

When: Sunday, 2 p.m. (NBC and Peacock)
Where: Intuit Dome
For the first time the All-Star Game will become a four-game tournament between three teams — two with eight players each from the U.S. and one with nine international players. The top five vote-getters (50% fan voting, 25% NBA player voting and 25% media voting) in each conference qualified for the game while reserves were selected by NBA coaches. Since there was an imbalance of foreign players, Kawhi Leonard was added to a U.S. team.
Each game will be 12 minutes. If all three teams go 1-1 in round-robin play, a tiebreaker based on point differential will be used to determine the two finalists.
Team USA Stars
Scottie Barnes (Raptors), Devin Booker (Suns), Cade Cunningham (Pistons), Jalen Duren (Pistons), Anthony Edwards (Timberwolves), Chet Holmgren (Thunder), Jalen Johnson (Hawks), Tyrese Maxey (76ers)
Team USA Stripes
Jaylen Brown (Celtics), Jalen Brunson (Knicks), Stephen Curry* (Warriors), Kevin Durant (Rockets), Brandon Ingram (Raptors), LeBron James (Lakers), Kawhi Leonard (Clippers), Donovan Mitchell (Cavaliers), Norman Powell (Heat)
Team World
Luka Doncic (Lakers), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander* (Thunder), Nikola Jokic (Nuggets), Jamal Murray (Nuggets), Alperen Sengun (Rockets), Pascal Siakam (Pacers), Karl-Anthony Towns (Knicks), Victor Wembanyama (Spurs)
*-injured