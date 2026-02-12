Advertisement
BYU star receiver Parker Kingston charged with felony rape

Parker Kingston wears his BYU uniform and a blue skullcap as he slaps hands with fans in the stands
(Matthew Putney / Associated Press)
By Chuck Schilken
  • BYU receiver Parker Kingston has been charged with first-degree felony rape in connection with an alleged assault in February 2025.
  • The 21-year-old had a breakout 2025 season, recording 67 receptions for 928 yards and five touchdowns as BYU’s leading receiver.

Brigham Young receiver Parker Kingston has been charged with first-degree felony rape by prosecutors in Utah.

The Washington County Attorney’s Office announced the charges on Wednesday, almost a year after a 20-year-old woman told officers at St. George Regional Hospital that Kingston had sexually assaulted her on Feb. 23, 2025.

The St. George Police Department gathered digital and forensic evidence and interviewed the involved parties and other witnesses before turning the information over to the Washington County Attorney’s Office for review.

Kingston, 21, is being held without bail and is scheduled to appear in Utah’s Fifth Judicial District Court on Friday afternoon.

Sports

Kingston has been with the Cougars for four years and has one season of college eligibility remaining. In a breakout 2025 season, he had 67 receptions for 928 yards and five touchdowns with 119 yards and three touchdowns rushing. Over the past two seasons, Kingston has also returned three punts for touchdowns.

“BYU became aware today of the arrest of Parker Kingston,” the school said Wednesday in a statement. “The university takes any allegation very seriously, and will cooperate with law enforcement. Due to federal and university privacy laws and practices for students, the university will not be able to provide additional comment.”

Last year, then-BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff was accused in a civil lawsuit of raping a woman in November 2023. Retzlaff contended that the sex was consensual, and the parties agreed to dismiss the case with prejudice in June. Facing suspension for violating a BYU honor code that requires students to abstain from premarital sex, Retzlaff transferred to Tulane.

