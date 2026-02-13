Chris Paul, former Clippers star, announces retirement after being waived by Raptors

Chris Paul, for years a star with the Clippers, announced his retirement after 21 years in the NBA on Friday after being waived by the Toronto Raptors.

Chris Paul is stepping away from the NBA for good after more than two decades in the league.

The 12-time All Star who played a key role in the Clippers‘ “Lob City” era made the announcement Friday soon after being waived by the Toronto Raptors.

“This is it! After over 21 years I’m stepping away from basketball,” Paul wrote in a lengthy statement posted to his Instagram account.

“As I write this, it’s hard to really know what to feel, but for once — most people would be surprised — I don’t have the answer lol! But, mostly I’m filled with so much joy and gratitude! While this chapter of being an ‘NBA player’ is done, the game of basketball will forever be engrained in the DNA of my life.”

Paul was selected fourth overall by the New Orleans Hornets in the 2005 draft and was named the NBA’s rookie of the year the following season. Playing for the Clippers from 2011 to 2017, Paul and Blake Griffin led the team to six winning seasons, its first two Pacific Division titles and three playoff series victories.

He went on to play for the Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs before signing a $3.6-million deal to return to the Clippers last summer for what was largely expected to be his final season.

The reunion did not work out so well. Paul was abruptly dismissed by the Clippers in early December, traded to the Raptors on Feb. 4 and then not required to report to his new team.

Paul ranks second in NBA history with 12,552 assists and 2,728 steals. He was the first player to notch at least 20,000 points and more than 10,000 assists.

While he didn’t fully reveal what his “next chapter” will be, Paul indicated that it will involve spending more time with wife Jada, son Chris and daughter Camryn.

“Playing basketball for a living has been an unbelievable blessing that also came with lots of responsibility,” Paul wrote. “I embraced it all. The good and the bad. As a lifelong learner, leadership is hard and is not for the weak. Some will like you and many people won’t. But the goal was always the goal, and my intentions were always sincere (Damn, I love competing!!)”

He added as part of the lengthy note: “The game always gave me a reason to SHOW up!!! And the true leaders and fighters know that that right there — showing up — is half of the battle. So now with all the gratitude that I could possibly have... it’s time for me to show up for others and in other ways. ... And I now know wholeheartedly the best teammate I can be is to Jada, Chris II and Cam!!”