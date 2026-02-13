NBA All-Star weekend: Team Vince wins the Rising Stars Challenge

Team Vince guard VJ Edgecombe of the 76ers celebrates after winning the Rising Stars Challenge on Friday at Intuit Dome.

After three exciting games, it was Vince Carter’s team that emerged as champion of the Rising Stars Challenge on Friday night at Intuit Dome, beating Carmelo Anthony’s team 25-24 in the championship game in one of the featured events highlighting NBA All-Star weekend.

Philadelphia 76ers rookie shooting guard VJ Edgecombe was named most valuable player after making the tying and winning free throws.

In the first semifinal, Team Melo took an early 12-4 lead but found itself trailing 30-26 to Team Rivers. Houston’s Reed Sheppard made a corner three-pointer that gave his team a 34-32 lead before San Antonio’s Dylan Harper ended the sprint to 40 points with a 15-foot jumper to seal Team Melo’s 40-34 triumph. Portland’s Donovan Clingan led the way with nine points for the victors while Yanic Konan Niederhäuser of the San Diego Clippers had 10 for the G Leaguers.

Then, Team Vince clinched a berth to the final with a 41-36 triumph over Team T-Mac, with Edgecombe scoring 17 points, including a long fallaway jumper that put Carter’s squad over the threshold.

Cavaliers guard-forward Jaylon Tyson led Tracy McGrady’s group with 10.

The Rookie Challenge was established in 1994 and featured two teams of first-year players. The name was changed to Rising Stars Challenge in 2012 to include second-year players, and the current tournament-style format was adopted four years ago. Since 2023 the format has been 28 players — 21 rookies and sophomores and seven G League players.

As the Rising Stars Challenge was tipping off at the Clippers’ home arena, the Celebrity Game was ending two miles up the road at Kia Forum, former home of the Lakers.

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama tossed the jump ball, with rapper GloRilla winning the opening tip against reality TV star Taylor Frankie Paul.

The score was tied 55-55 with four minutes left before “double-time” scoring helped Team Giannis, coached by Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts, beat Team Anthony (coached by comedian Anthony Anderson) 65-58.

Emmy-winning actor and comedian Rome Flynn scored 17 points and had four assists to win his second straight MVP.