Letters to Sports: Sam Darnold and his Super Bowl odyssey

Not a fan of Bad Bunny’s music or style? Cover your ears, look away, or grab a hot dog — after all, not every artist is for everyone, and complaining won’t change that.

When Elvis Presley first shook up Las Vegas, many labeled him “un-American” for his provocative moves. Today, Bad Bunny faces similar backlash for challenging societal norms — both are simply pushing boundaries. Why do we keep reacting the same way to artists who challenge conventions?

David Tulanian

Henderson, Nev.

Roger Goodell’s insistence on globalizing the NFL reached its nadir with the Bad Bunny halftime show. What’s wrong with celebrating American football for what it is: an American sport that is a behemoth in TV ratings? Attempting to globalize it risks turning off Americans who support it by featuring an all-Spanish performance in the NFL’s signature event.

Ken Blake

Brea