Letters to Sports: Sam Darnold and his Super Bowl odyssey

Pat Haden, Vince Evans, Sean Salisbury, Rodney Peete, Matt Cassel, Todd Marinovich, Rob Johnson, Carson Palmer, Matt Leinart, Mark Sanchez, Caleb Williams. Just a few of the great USC quarterbacks who went on to have NFL careers, yet never won a Super Bowl. Congratulations to Sam Darnold, the first USC quarterback to win the Super Bowl. I will always remember Sam’s amazing performance in the 2017 Rose Bowl game against Penn State. Sam was a redshirt freshman that year. He had the heart of a champion then and still does now.
Dave Ring
Manhattan Beach
Sam Darnold’s odyssey, from first-round bust to Super Bowl champion, is straight out of a Hollywood movie. Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, Darnold proved success in football, like life, is not always linear. He has now won more Super Bowls than his 2017 draft class colleagues, Baker Mayfield, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, combined.
Mark S. Roth
Playa Vista
Not a fan of Bad Bunny’s music or style? Cover your ears, look away, or grab a hot dog — after all, not every artist is for everyone, and complaining won’t change that.
When Elvis Presley first shook up Las Vegas, many labeled him “un-American” for his provocative moves. Today, Bad Bunny faces similar backlash for challenging societal norms — both are simply pushing boundaries. Why do we keep reacting the same way to artists who challenge conventions?
David Tulanian
Henderson, Nev.
Roger Goodell’s insistence on globalizing the NFL reached its nadir with the Bad Bunny halftime show. What’s wrong with celebrating American football for what it is: an American sport that is a behemoth in TV ratings? Attempting to globalize it risks turning off Americans who support it by featuring an all-Spanish performance in the NFL’s signature event.
Ken Blake
Brea
Note to Sean McVay for 2026 season: Kick the field goal, take the points. This formula seemed to have worked.
James Simms
Signal Hill
Kickers have been named NFL MVP (Washington’s Mark Moseley in 1982) and Pro Bowl MVP (Miami’s Garo Yepremian in 1974). However, no kicker has ever been named Super Bowl MVP. In Super Bowl LX, Seattle’s Jason Myers kicked five field goals and scored 17 points in a 29-13 win over New England. Yet he was passed over for the accolade. When will kickers be given their due? The game is called foot-ball for a reason!
Stephen A. Silver
San Francisco
I’m surprised Super Bowl MVP was not awarded to the Patriots punter — it seemed he was out on the field the most and he certainly worked the hardest!
Richard Turnage
Burbank
Bill Shaikin’s Feb. 10 column has it partially right: A salary cap and/or floor won’t automatically correct baseball’s financial disparities. It won’t make poorly run or cheap organizations and bad front offices smarter or more stable. Nor will it help them draft, develop, trade and spend more effectively. But it would give small-market teams, such as the A’s and Pirates, a slightly better chance to be more competitive year in and year out. And that seems like a fair and reasonable step for MLB.
John Merryman
Redondo Beach
As the NBA season breaks for All-Star weekend, there is one player who is single-handedly leading his fractured team to victory after victory, with his great scoring, passing and stout defense.
This year, Kawhi Leonard is the NBA’s most valuable player.
Ken Clayman
Calabasas
With the revelation of Casey Wasserman’s salacious correspondence and interaction with convicted Epstein confidant and accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, he has absolutely NO business leading the 2028 Olympics. Full stop!
Jack Wolf
Westwood
I read “Ayton slams home a lot of happiness,” which was a good counter to “Four players involved in Monday’s melee draw suspensions.”
Vaughn Hardenberg
Westwood
