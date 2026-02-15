Photos: Highlights from NBA All-Star Game weekend in Inglewood

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The world’s best basketball players are in the Los Angeles area this weekend for NBA All-Star weekend. It is first time the annual midseason festival is being held at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, the recently-opened home of the Clippers. Festivities started Friday and included the celebrity all-star game, during which one team of celebrities was coached by NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo and the other was coached by actor Anthony Anderson. Team Giannis got the win by a score of 65-58, led by an MVP performance from “How to Get Away with Murder” star Rome Flynn. The dunk contest, three-point contest and skills challenge were showcased on Saturday. This year’s dunk contest participants included Carter Bryant of the Spurs, Jaxson Hayes of the Lakers, Keshad Johnson of the heat and Jase Richardson of the Magic. The three-point contest featured eight players, including five all-stars. The Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard, who isn’t playing this season while recovering from a torn Achilles, managed to win the three-point contest.

Fans cheer are illuminated by Intuit Dome lights as they cheer during all-star festivities Saturday. (Ronaldo Bolanos/Los Angeles Times)

1 2 3 1. The Spurs’ Carter Bryant moves the ball between his legs in midair before dunking during the all-star dunk contest on Saturday. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times) 2. Dodgers star Mookie Betts is welcomed to the court during the celebrity all-star game by the Clippers cheerleaders at the Kia Forum in Inglewood on Friday. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times) 3. Celebrity Keegan-Michael Key laughs with teammates during the all-star celebrity game at the Kia Forum in Inglewood on Friday. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Team Vince Carter celebrates as Philadelphia 76ers guard VJ Edgecombe wins rising stars game most valuable player honors Friday at the Intuit Dome. (Ronaldo Bolanos/Los Angeles Times)

Smoke fills and lights are deployed during the NBA All-Star events Saturday at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

1 2 3 1. Magic guard Jase Richardson completes a reverse dunk during NBA All-Star dunk contest Saturday at the Intuit Dome. (Ronaldo Bolanos/Los Angeles Times) 2. Pelicans guard Jeremiah Fears (0) rises up for a lay up while being guarded by Wizards guard Kyshawn George (18) during the final of the NBA rising stars game at Intuit Dome on Friday. (Ronaldo Bolanos/Los Angeles Times) 3. Lakers forward Jaxson Hayes throws up peace signs as he introduced before the NBA all-star dunk contest Saturday at the Intuit Dome. (Ronaldo Bolanos/Los Angeles Times)

The Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard competes in the NBA all-star three point contest on Saturday at the Intuit Dome. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)