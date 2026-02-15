Advertisement
Sports

Photos: Highlights from NBA All-Star Game weekend in Inglewood

Keshad Johnson (Heat), #16 competes in the slam dunk contest at the NBA All-Star Saturday.
The Miami Heat’s Keshad Johnson soars through the air to dunk a basketball during the NBA All-Star Game dunk contest on Saturday at the Intuit Dome.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times staffer Ronaldo Bolaños
By Allen J. Schaben and Ronaldo Bolaños
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

The world’s best basketball players are in the Los Angeles area this weekend for NBA All-Star weekend. It is first time the annual midseason festival is being held at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, the recently-opened home of the Clippers. Festivities started Friday and included the celebrity all-star game, during which one team of celebrities was coached by NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo and the other was coached by actor Anthony Anderson. Team Giannis got the win by a score of 65-58, led by an MVP performance from “How to Get Away with Murder” star Rome Flynn. The dunk contest, three-point contest and skills challenge were showcased on Saturday. This year’s dunk contest participants included Carter Bryant of the Spurs, Jaxson Hayes of the Lakers, Keshad Johnson of the heat and Jase Richardson of the Magic. The three-point contest featured eight players, including five all-stars. The Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard, who isn’t playing this season while recovering from a torn Achilles, managed to win the three-point contest.

Fans cheer are illuminated by Intuit Dome lights as they cheer during all-star festivities Saturday.
(Ronaldo Bolanos/Los Angeles Times)

1

Carter Bryant moves the ball between his legs in midair before dunking during the all-star dunk contest on Saturday.

2

Dodgers star Mookie Betts is welcomed to the court during the celebrity all-star game by the Clippers cheerleaders.

3

Celebrity Keegan-Michael Key kneels and laughs with teammates sitting on a bench during a game.

1. The Spurs’ Carter Bryant moves the ball between his legs in midair before dunking during the all-star dunk contest on Saturday. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times) 2. Dodgers star Mookie Betts is welcomed to the court during the celebrity all-star game by the Clippers cheerleaders at the Kia Forum in Inglewood on Friday. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times) 3. Celebrity Keegan-Michael Key laughs with teammates during the all-star celebrity game at the Kia Forum in Inglewood on Friday. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement
Team Vince Carter celebrates as Philadelphia 76ers guard VJ Edgecombe wins rising stars game most valuable player honor.
Team Vince Carter celebrates as Philadelphia 76ers guard VJ Edgecombe wins rising stars game most valuable player honors Friday at the Intuit Dome.
(Ronaldo Bolanos/Los Angeles Times)
Smoke fills and lights are deployed during the NBA All-Star events Saturday at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

1

Magic guard Jase Richardson completes a reverse dunk during NBA All-Star dunk contest Saturday at the Intuit Dome.

2

Pelicans guard Jeremiah Fears rises for a lay up while being guarded by Wizards guard Kyshawn George Friday.

3

Lakers forward Jaxson Hayes throws up peace signs as he introduced before the NBA all-star dunk contest.

1. Magic guard Jase Richardson completes a reverse dunk during NBA All-Star dunk contest Saturday at the Intuit Dome. (Ronaldo Bolanos/Los Angeles Times) 2. Pelicans guard Jeremiah Fears (0) rises up for a lay up while being guarded by Wizards guard Kyshawn George (18) during the final of the NBA rising stars game at Intuit Dome on Friday. (Ronaldo Bolanos/Los Angeles Times) 3. Lakers forward Jaxson Hayes throws up peace signs as he introduced before the NBA all-star dunk contest Saturday at the Intuit Dome. (Ronaldo Bolanos/Los Angeles Times)

The Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard competes in the NBA all-star three point contest on Saturday at the Intuit Dome.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Actor Rome Flynn holds up a trophy and smiles after winning NBA all-star celebrity game MVP honors at the Kia Forum.
Actor Rome Flynn holds up a trophy and smiles after winning NBA all-star celebrity game MVP honors at the Kia Forum Friday.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

More to Read

SportsLakersClippers

Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Allen J. Schaben

Los Angeles Times staff photographer Allen J. Schaben is an award-winning journalist capturing a wide range of images over the past 35 years. Before joining The Times, he honed his craft at the Detroit Free Press, Dallas Morning News, Wichita Eagle and Connecticut Post. Schaben earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1993.

Ronaldo Bolaños

Ronaldo Bolaños is a photojournalism fellow at the Los Angeles Times. He is recent graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington with a bachelor’s degree in photography and a minor in Mexican American studies. Bolaños has served as the multimedia editor at the Shorthorn, the campus student-run newspaper, along with working as a summer fellow at the Texas Tribune. He was born and raised in Dallas and enjoys history and connecting with people from places unfamiliar to him.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Sports

Advertisement