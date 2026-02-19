Jacob Bridgeman, Rory McIlroy have clubhouse lead at rain-hampered Genesis Invitational

Jacob Bridgeman walks off the 18th green during the first round of the Genesis Invitational.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The roars were back at The Riv on Thursday… and so was the rain.

After a four-birdie spree on the back nine, Englishman Aaron Rai vaulted into the lead at six-under-par through 16 holes before the horn sounded to suspend play at 5:41 p.m. He and 29 others will finish their first rounds when play resumes Friday morning at the Genesis Invitational.

Unfazed by a nearly three-hour weather delay, Jacob Bridgeman fired a five-under-par 66 and shares the clubhouse lead with the No. 2-ranked player in the world Rory McIlroy.

“Awesome course,” Bridgeman said as he left the press tent. “Played it yesterday for the first time and I love it!”

Advertisement

Making his tournament debut, Bridgeman carded four birdies on the back nine, the last at No. 17, to pull even with McIlroy at five-under, and parred the 18th to take the clubhouse lead. The 26-year-old South Carolinian is ranked 52nd — the highest he has been since turning pro four years ago — but has never won on the Tour.

“Today was about learning the course and finding the right spots,” added Bridgeman, who played collegiately at Clemson. “Florida is my comfort zone. I’ve never had any success on the West Coast, I never played out here in college, but I’m starting to figure out these Poa annua greens.”

While McIlroy is one of the most recognizable players on the planet, the casual golf fan might not have heard of Bridgeman before last week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he held the lead on the back nine and finished in a tie for eighth. He’ll become more well known — and $4 million richer — if he can keep his spot atop the leaderboard a few more days.

Advertisement

Tom Hoge carries an umbrella in the rain on the eighth hole during the first round of the Genesis Invitational. (Caroline Brehman / Associated Press)

Bridgeman could never have dreamed of a better “initiation” to Riviera Country Club than his 48-foot eagle putt on the par-five first hole.

“I got married Dec. 19 — maybe that’s my good luck charm,” he said.

McIlroy reached the green in two at No. 17 — the longest hole on the course at 590 yards — and two-putted to pull even. As the rain lessened, the wind increased, making holes 12-16 particularly challenging.

“I’ve gotten much more comfortable playing in conditions like this the last couple of years,” said McIlroy, who has 29 victories on the PGA Tour, most recently the Masters in April to complete a career Grand Slam. “I’m more prepared than I used to be. I have the skill set now to deal with it.”

In his pre-tournament news conference, the 36-year-old from Northern Ireland called the lengthening of the famed fourth hole by over 40 yards (at 273 it is the longest par-three on the PGA Tour) “a horrible change” but he birdied it on Thursday to get to three-under.

After the Palisades Fire forced the event to be relocated to Torrey Pines last February, it returned to its usual venue and, at least in round one, the iconic Riviera course held its own, as only 28 of the 72 players are in red numbers.

Advertisement

“Last year was just a horrific and terrible time for this entire community, people lost their lives, lost homes, lost valuables that they’ll never, ever be able to replace,” said tournament host and 15-time major champion Tiger Woods, who made his PGA Tour debut at Riviera as a 16-year-old amateur in 1992 but is not competing this week while recovering from lumbar disc replacement surgery in October. “For us to be able to come back here is great. Hopefully we can make a positive impact this week.”

The field features 41 of the top 50 players in the World Golf rankings and 28 of the top 30 golfers from the 2025 FedExCup standings. Defending champion Viktor Hovland of Norway is tied for 12 at two-under after back-to-back birdies to close out his round.

Rory McIlroy hits from a fairway rough on the eighth hole during the first round of the Genesis Invitational. (Caroline Brehman / Associated Press)

“I liked my ball striking off the tee,” Hovland said. “Riviera really suits my game. Not the best putting, but I gave myself a lot of looks and my short game made up for some misses.”

Drawing the most attention in the morning was the threesome of McIlory, third-ranked Tommy Fleetwood and fifth-ranked La Canada native Collin Morikawa, who was coming off Sunday’s one-shot win at Pebble Beach.

“I’m trying to keep the same mindset,” Morikawa said after six birdies, nine pars and three bogeys left him in a six-way tie for fifth at three-under. “Back and forth, it was a long day. Rain, no rain, wind, no wind. For a stretch there it was hit and hope. It’s nice to be off to a good start and near the lead. We’ll see low scores over the next 54 holes.”

Advertisement

Fleetwood had two bogeys and a birdie on the front nine but settled down from there. He birdied the 11th and eagled the 17th to finish at two-under.

A drizzle and chill could not discourage hundreds of fans with umbrellas from lining the fairways to cheer for their favorite players on the 100-year anniversary of the tournament originally called the LA Open. It debuted at the Los Angeles Country Club in 1926 but this is the 61st time Riviera has hosted, including all but three since 1973.

The sun was shining and the clouds were gone by the time World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, playing in the third-to-last group with Si Woo Kim and Xander Schauffele, teed off at 2:19. Scheffler struggled from the outset, carding three bogeys and a double-bogey with no birdies and is tied for last with Keegan Bradley at five-over through 10 holes.

“This is a golf course that’s stood the test of time,” Scheffler said after Wednesday’s Pro-Am. “Overall, if you execute out here, you’re going to get rewarded for it.”

Scheffler has won three majors, giving him four total, since he tied for 10th at Riviera two years ago. He won his season debut, The American Express, on January 25 in La Quinta and his eight consecutive top four finishes are tied for the most on Tour since 1983.

Rai, who turns 31 on March 3, has eight wins since turning pro in 2012, including the Wyndham Championship in 2024.