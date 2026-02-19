Olympians Hilary Knight and Brittany Bowe get engaged before gold-medal hockey match

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Hilary Knight and Brittany Bowe have added a new ring to their Olympics experience — the captain of the U.S. women’s hockey team and the American speedskater are engaged.

The couple shared the happy news Wednesday on Instagram with a video of Knight getting down on one knee to pop the question. “Olympics brought us together. This one made us forever,” reads the caption of the video, which also features Bowe showing off her new hardware while in the arms of her fiancée.

According to the Associated Press, Knight had been thinking about proposing while at the Milan-Cortina Games “for a few months.”

“We met through the Olympics and just being a part of the Olympic spirit and the journey, I thought it would be a really full-circle moment for both of us considering it’s our last time through to be able to celebrate it here and tie the knot,” Knight said Wednesday after her team’s final practice before its gold medal game. The U.S. women’s hockey team will face off against perennial rivals Canada on Thursday.

Knight and Bowe began dating at the 2022 Beijing Games after the hockey star asked to join the racer on daily walks through the Olympic village. While the athletes had previously crossed paths at other Olympic events, Beijing was when they began spending time together.

The Milan-Cortina Games mark the fifth Olympics for Knight and fourth for Bowe. Knight, who has a gold and three silver medals from her previous Olympics, will add another medal to her haul on Thursday. Bowe is a two-time bronze medalist and currently holds the world record in the 1,000 meters. Both stars have announced these Olympic Games are their last.

Knight and Bowe are not the only American Olympians whose love story has been in the spotlight. Downhill gold medalist Breezy Johnson got engaged last week after one of her events. There have also been some breakup rumors involving Olympic rivals.