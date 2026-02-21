Jacob Bridgeman has six-shot lead heading into final round at Genesis Invitational

Jacob Bridgeman hits from the 15th fairway during the third round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on Saturday.

At the end of moving day at the Genesis Invitational, Jacob Bridgeman found himself right where he was when he started four hours earlier — at the top of the leaderboard. Only this time, he was all by his lonesome.

Experiencing the ambiance and tradition of Riviera Country Club for the first time this tournament, Bridgeman recorded a second consecutive round of 64 with surgical precision Saturday, leaving patrons in awe after shooting the lowest score of the day and moving to 19 under par, six shots clear of second-place Rory McIlroy, who shot a 69.

“I felt great all day,” Bridgeman said. “I had a nice start and that got me a little bit of a gap.”

Playing his third official round at Riviera Country Club, the 26-year-old from South Carolina navigated the renowned course like a grizzled veteran. He is 18 holes away from not only his first PGA Tour victory and the $4-million winner’s check, but he also has an opportunity to break the tournament scoring record in the process.

Lanny Wadkins set the 72-hole record at Riviera, shooting 20-under 264 to win the Los Angeles Open in 1985.

Bridgeman equaled the event’s 54-hole record of 194 held by Joaquin Niemann, who was also 19 under through three rounds in 2022.

Jacob Bridgeman prepares to hit from a bunker on the 14th hole during the third round of the Genesis Invitational on Saturday. (Caroline Brehman / Associated Press)

“To be doing this on this stage is a dream for me,” Bridgeman said.

Englishman Marco Penge began the round tied with Bridgeman for first at 12 under, one shot in front of McIlroy, but struggled all day and wound up tied with Max Greyserman for seventh at nine under.

McIlroy got a four at the par-five first to pull even with the leaders, who both birdied it themselves 10 minutes later to move to 13 under. Penge missed the fairway at No. 2, took a one-stroke penalty and bogeyed, while Bridgeman parred to take sole possession of the lead. He followed with back-to-back birdies to reach 15 under.

A birdie at No. 6 put McIlroy alone in second at 13 under, then Penge dropped another shot off the pace with a bogey at No. 7.

South African Aldrich Potgieter, who started the day in a four-way tie for 12th and five pairings ahead of the leaders, eagled the first hole and moved into third place alone after birdies at the 10th and 12th. Joining him at 12 under minutes later were Xander Schauffele, who birdied No. 10, and playing partner McIlroy, who three-putted for bogey.

“It’s awesome,” Potgieter said upon learning his swing and strategy were analyzed on live television by tournament host Tiger Woods. “I almost walked into him a few times in the clubhouse. This is a special place.”

Potgieter shot a 65 and sits alone in third at 12 under. Aaron Rai is fourth at 11 under, and Schauffele is tied with Kurt Kitayama for fifth at 10 under.

McIlory remained steady, parring the final seven holes, but failed to gain ground. The five-time major champion from Northern Ireland bounced right back from his bogey with a birdie at the 11th to reach 13 under just before Penge birdied the 11th to get back to even par and join Potgieter and Schauffele at 12 under.

“The greens got so fast, so soft and they got bumpy later in the day,” said McIlroy, who would be thrilled to get his 30th PGA Tour win at Riviera, where he will be paired with Bridgeman in the final round Sunday. “It was hard for me to trust my reads but I’m proud of myself. I stayed patient.”

Bridgeman got in trouble at the eighth when his bunker blast landed short of the hole and rolled off the green, leading to his first bogey, but he parred No. 9 and made the turn with a two-stroke margin over McIlroy, Potgieter and Schauffele. Undeterred by his misfortune two holes earlier, Bridgeman began the back nine with a birdie at No. 10 and an eagle at No. 11 to give himself a four-shot cushion.

Inscribed in a brass plaque behind the tee box at No. 4 are the immortal words of the legendary Ben Hogan, a three-time winner at Riviera in the late 1940s, who deemed it: “The greatest par 3 hole in America.“ The hole had been a source of controversy all week following the decision to lengthen it from 236 to 273 yards. Only five of 51 players birdied it while 11 bogeyed it Saturday.

Starting the day 12 shots back after barely making the cut, No. 1-ranked Scottie Scheffler carded six birdies — one less than he had in the first two rounds combined — to shoot a 66 and get to five under.

“I played solid today,” said Scheffler, who’s riding a streak of nine straight top-four finishes on tour. “The course is gettable in the morning as the greens are fresher. So I was able to hole a few putts, which is key. I was glad to get an early tee time and see what I can do. I wanted to shoot a little bit lower, but overall five under is pretty solid.”