Patrick Beverley won’t face assault charges connected to teenage sister’s accusations

Milwaukee Bucks’ Patrick Beverley looks out from the bench during a game against the Chicago Bulls on March 1, 2024.

Former NBA star Patrick Beverley will no longer face a felony assault charge connected to allegations made by his teenage sister late last year that he grabbed her by the neck and punched her in the eye during an altercation at their mother’s home.

On Monday, a grand jury in the 240th District Court of Fort Bend County, Texas, returned a “no bill” —— meaning that insufficient evidence had been found — concerning the third-degree felony charge against Beverley of assault and impeding breath/circulation. District clerk Beverley McGrew Walker ordered that the complaint against the former player be dismissed.

On Monday, Beverley addressed the outcome in a statement Monday on social media.

“I am deeply grateful for all thoughts and prayers for the family,” the former Lakers and Clippers player wrote. “We must continue to protect our children, especially our young girls. This ordeal has truly made our family stronger. Thank you for your continued support and prayers.”

Beverley was arrested Nov. 14 after Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Deputy Miguel Ramirez responded to a possible family violence situation at a residence at around 3:50 a.m. According to his probable cause affidavit, Ramirez said Beverley’s sister told him that her mother had called Beverley to come over after discovering that the girl had been out with her boyfriend without permission.

Beverley’s sister said her brother “grabbed her by her neck with both hands, and picked her up off the ground” and “squeezed her neck causing her to feel pain,” according to the affidavit. His sister felt like “she was losing oxygen and not able to breathe” for approximately 20 to 30 seconds, the affidavit stated, adding that she also said her brother slammed her body against the walls and punched her in the left eye.

Later that day, Beverley wrote on X, “Please don’t believe everything you see on the internet.”

He also indicated on social media that his sister was 15 and her boyfriend was 18.

Letitia Quinones-Hollins, one of the attorneys representing Beverley, told The Times in an emailed statement Nov. 17 that the affidavit gives “only one side of the story — given at a time when emotions were high. As I’ve said before, we don’t believe that the description in that affidavit is accurate, nor is it complete. Patrick is not a violent man and was not violent that night.”

Quinones-Hollins and fellow attorney Rusty Hardin told TMZ on Monday that they felt all along that Beverley “would be cleared of all charges.”

“Patrick wants everyone to know that he would never do anything to harm his sister and that he is very grateful that the grand jury has recognized that with their no-bill,” the attorneys said. “He is thankful for all who prayed for him and supported him during this time. He is glad that the process was allowed to work as it did and his hope is that with these charges behind him now, his name and reputation will be restored.”

