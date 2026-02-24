U.S. men’s hockey team is celebrating with Trump. The women aren’t. What’s going on?

The United States women’s hockey team trailed Canada 1-0 with a little more than two minutes left in the gold medal game on Thursday. That’s when Hilary Knight deflected a Laila Edwards slap shot past Canadian goalie Ann-Renée Desbiens to even the score and eventually send the game to overtime.

Megan Keller scored the golden goal 4 minutes and 7 seconds into the extra period, lifting the Americans to their third gold medal in the event after accomplishing the feat in 1998 and 2018.

Three days later, the United States and Canada faced off in the men’s gold medal game. Like the women’s final, this one also ended regulation with the score tied 1-1.

And, also like the women’s final, it ended with the U.S. notching the winning goal early in overtime. The partially toothless Jack Hughes, left alone on the left wing, beat Canadian goalie Jordan Binnington cleanly 1:41 into the extra period to set off a wild celebration for the Americans.

It’s the first gold for U.S. men’s hockey since 1980, and the victory came on the 46th anniversary of the team’s legendary “Miracle on Ice” win against the Soviet Union.

U.S. players Kendall Coyne, left, and Hilary Knight celebrate after the medal ceremony Feb. 19 at the Milan-Cortina Olympics. (Hassan Ammar / Associated Press)