U.S. men’s hockey team is celebrating with Trump. The women aren’t. What’s going on?

During the men’s postgame locker room celebration — which was attended by FBI director Kash Patel — President Donald Trump addressed the team by phone, offering his congratulations as well as an invitation to attend his State of the Union address two days later. Several players seemed to cheer in approval.
“I must tell you, we’re gonna have to bring the women’s team, you do know that,” Trump said during the call, in a comment that was met with loud laughter in the locker room. By not inviting the other American gold medal hockey team, the president said, “I do believe I’d probably be impeached.”
On Monday, the U.S. women’s team acknowledged it had been invited to the State of the Union address but politely declined.
“We are sincerely grateful for the invitation extended to our gold medal–winning U.S. Women’s Hockey Team and deeply appreciate the recognition of their extraordinary achievement,” the team said in a statement. “Due to the timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments following the Games, the athletes are unable to participate. They were honored to be included and are grateful for the acknowledgment.”