Banana Ball gets ‘biggest partnership to date’ with ESPN and Disney, including a trip to Disneyland

Already well-known for selling out stadiums for baseball-themed spectacles that include choreographed dances, inventive trick plays and outlandish fan interaction, the Savannah Bananas have cemented their synergy with ESPN and Disney+ with a 25-game package in 2026.

Included in the deal will be a “Banana Ball Day” at Disneyland and a game at Angel Stadium on March 26. Every game will stream on the ESPN app and Disney+, with select games airing across ESPN networks and ABC.

The first-ever Bananas broadcast on ABC will take place in front of 54,000 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., home of the Oregon Ducks college football powerhouse. The Bananas will play the Party Animals June 27-28, and the games have been sold out since October.

The Bananas popularity is undeniable. The team played in 40 cities in 2025, including three NFL stadiums and 17 Major League Baseball stadiums. They sold out 65,000 seats at the Tampa Bay Buccanners’ stadium and in April played in front of 81,000 at Clemson’s Memorial Stadium.

The new agreement more than doubles last year’s 12-game offering. ESPN and Disney are natural partners, building on a collaboration that began with the ESPN+ Original series “Bananaland” in 2022.

“This expanded agreement reflects the incredible growth and fan demand surrounding Banana Ball,” Brent Colborne, Vice President of ESPN Programming Content & Strategy, said in a statement. “From iconic football stadiums to classic ballparks, these events showcase the energy and creativity fans love, delivered with the full reach and flexibility of ESPN, Disney+, and ABC.”

Another “Banana Ball Day” will take place at Disney World on May 29 including a game at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. And in July the Bananas will swing by ESPN headquarters in Bristol, Conn., before a game at Dunkin’ Park in nearby Hartford.

“We are fired up to be teaming up with ESPN with our biggest partnership to date,” Bananas owner Jesse Cole said. “Banana Ball has grown massively on the platform over the past few years. Now, as we launch the Banana Ball Championship League with six teams and sold out shows all over the country, we couldn’t imagine a better partnership to grow the game.”

As the Bananas’ popularity has exploded, salaries have increased. Last year players made $20,000 to $37,000 over a 65-game season. This year the average salary is $100,000, according to Front Office Sports.

Banana Ball officially became a league in 2025, with the Party Animals, Firefighters and Texas Tailgaters joining the fun. Two more teams were formed this year: The Loco Beach Coconuts, coached by former MLB player Shane Victorino, and the Indianapolis Clowns, who say they honor the legacy of the 1940s Negro League team of that name.

According to Forbes, the Savannah Bananas organization is valued at about $500 million, nearly half of the net worth of low-rung MLB franchises. ⁣The six-team BBCL will bring in an estimated $100 million in revenue this year, mostly in merchandising and ticket sales.

The new deal with ESPN and Disney+ should only increase that number. Disneyland’s Main Street certainly should be lined with fans March 26 when — as described on the Disneyland web site — “the Savannah Bananas shimmy, shake and strut their way through an unforgettable cavalcade!”