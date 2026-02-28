Letters to Sports: Cori Close and UCLA women delivering basketball excellence

Go beyond the scoreboard
UCLA Bruins women’s basketball coach Cori Close has delivered a phenomenal season. She has built a team that is disciplined, superbly coached, and full of heart — qualities that recall the championship standards set by the legendary John Wooden. Under Close’s leadership, the UCLA program has reached unprecedented heights, including its first Final Four appearance in 2025.
This year’s team is not only winning — it is representing UCLA with integrity, grit and excellence. I believe it will be remembered as one of the finest teams in UCLA history.
Connie Giguere
Rolling Hills Estates
Thank you for the article on the UCLA women’s basketball seniors. This program has been the best basketball team in Los Angeles. It’s great to see them get the attention. Coach Close and her staff are such great teachers and mentors. It shows in the type of players that are on the team. You can see they really enjoy each other and are totally unselfish. It’s a joy going to the games and it is the best bargain in town.
Steve Shaevel
Woodland Hills
Congrats to new Lakers owner Mark Walter and staff for having the courage initiating replacement of the dysfunctional front office with the hiring of Lon Rosen as president of business operations. This should resonate as a strong message to GM Rob Pelinka that his last two years drafting led to the mistakes of Dalton Knecht, Bronny James and Adou Thiero, as well as [earlier] trading mistakes of Russell Westbrook, Ivica Zubac and Josh Hart, along with [the] free-agent loss of Alex Caruso and waiving Jordan Goodwin, will no longer be tolerated. Neither will mediocrity or the sentimentality from Jeanie Buss. Time to move on!
David Goldstein
Chatsworth
Lakers fans were hoping that the first big move by the new ownership group led by Mark Walter would come at the recent trade deadline. That did not happen. Instead, the first move was to hit their loyal fans with a massive price increase for season tickets for the 2026-27 season. It would have been nice if the first move was obtaining players who excel at defense. Or even just improving the lousy food at Crypto.com Arena. As terrible an owner as he is, even Arte Moreno realized the first move as a new owner is important: He significantly lowered beer prices at Angels games immediately after he bought the team.
Dave Ring
Manhattan Beach
Last Sunday’s debacle in an uninspiring and ugly loss to a higher-seeded, more aggressive, more talented and more balanced Celtics team seemed to expose all the flaws that plague this struggling and inconsistent Lakers team.
They’re porous defensively and have a boring, predictable offense largely consisting of alternating one-on-one isolations between their “Big Three” most every trip down the court. When their unbalanced lineup of basically three similar point guards have an off night, like against the Celtics, they’re lost. Other players on the court can’t compensate and their bench disappears. All this on a “special night” when the Pat Riley statue is unveiled and the ‘80s Showtime Lakers are honored, the Lakers lay an egg to a team without Jayson Tatum.
They remain a middle-of-the-pack, unremarkable team that has little or no margin for error to win and/or make any kind of run through what now looks like a short postseason.
Rick Solomon
Lake Balboa
The last two Laker losses were travesties of defense. They were picked and screened to death, which led to numerous wide-open three-point shots by the Magic and Suns. Picks and screens are basic basketball plays that we all used and defended against in junior high and high school. This has been going on all season. The Lakers response? They traded for another weak defender in Luke Kennard. Absurd!
Richard Raffalow
Valley Glen
If you were wondering who the worst owner in sports is, Arte Moreno just eliminated the competition. Claiming that Angels fans had minimal interest in winning — based on some unnamed research study — Moreno blatantly exposed his longstanding disregard for the players, the fans, the media and Major League Baseball. All four factions need to recognize a toxin in the system and act immediately to remove it.
Jim Fredrick
Manhattan Beach
In Ryan Kartje’s article about the USC men’s basketball team he quotes coach Eric Musselman whining about how his team misses Rodney Rice and suggesting that if UCLA had been missing Donovan Dent in the blowout loss to the Bruins, things might have been different. But injuries are a part of team sports. In fact, UCLA was missing a premier player in Skyy Clark for a significant part of the season but no whining came from that camp. Every team suffers losses. But sadly, not everyone loses with dignity.
Alan Abajian
Alta Loma
Enjoyed Bill Shaikin’s comments on Sacramento State jumping to the Mid-American Conference. Can they compete is the big question, but geography-wise it can’t be worse than Cal and Stanford joining the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Fred Wallin
Westlake Village
Dodgers announcer Stephen Nelson’s self-deprecation in his statement that “I don’t have a very high opinion on myself or my work,” does not reflect my perception of his job performance. I love his call of Dodgers games. Stephen, you are one of the best at what you do.
Rich Fond
Sherman Oaks
I see Pete Crow-Armstrong mocked Dodgers fans. If I batted .247, I don’t think I’d be mocking of anyone else.
Mike Schaller
Temple City
