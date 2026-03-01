City Section and Southern Section boys’ and girls’ basketball championship scores
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS
CITY SECTION
Friday’s Results
BOYS
At Southwest College
OPEN DIVISION
#1 Palisades 75, #2 Cleveland 56
DIVISION II
#3 Sylmar 70, #4 King/Drew 64
At Birmingham High
DIVISION V
#2 Canoga Park 43, #1 Van Nuys 38
GIRLS
At Birmingham High
DIVISION II
#2 North Hollywood 59, #1 Harbor Teacher 55
At Southwest College
DIVISION III
#1 Washington Prep 45, #2 Gardena 30
At Garfield High
DIVISION IV
#12 Wilmington Banning 39, #11 Bravo 33
DIVISION V
#2 Legacy 33, #9 Los Angeles 32
Saturday’s Results
BOYS
At Pasadena City College
DIVISION I
#1 Granada Hills 59, #2 Chatsworth 51
DIVISION III
#10 Verdugo Hills 62, #1 RFK Community 42
DIVISION IV
#2 Franklin 69, #5 San Fernando 55
GIRLS
At Pasadena City College
OPEN DIVISION
#1 Westchester 60, #2 Birmingham 37
DIVISION I
#2 Granada Hills Kennedy 54, #1 El Camino Real 31
SOUTHERN SECTION
Friday’s Results
BOYS
At Azusa Pacific
DIVISION 4
Colony 51, Trabuco Hills 44
DIVISION 5
Gardena Serra 57, Pilibos 51
GIRLS
At Toyota Arena
DIVISION 1
La Salle 51, Valencia 35
DIVISION 2
Crescenta Valley 51, Saugus 43
DIVISION 3
St. Margaret’s 57, Murrieta Valley 41
At Azusa Pacific
DIVISION 4
El Dorado 41, La Canada 27
DIVISION 6
Savanna 46, Warren 25
Saturday’s Results
BOYS
At Toyota Arena
OPEN DIVISION
Sierra Canyon 59, Harvard-Westlake 53
DIVISION 1
Crean Lutheran 59, JSerra 52
DIVISION 2
Bishop Amat 71, Hesperia 48
DIVISION 3
Murrieta Mesa 65, Aliso Niguel 58
DIVISION 9
Colton 55, Pacific 42
At Azusa Pacific
DIVISION 6
Laguna Hills 78, Ramona 51
DIVISION 7
Rialto 57, Salesian 31
DIVISION 8
Victor Valley 78, South El Monte 45
GIRLS
At Toyota Arena
OPEN DIVISION
Sierra Canyon 69, Ontario Christian 62
DIVISION 8
Schurr 44, Orange 32
At Azusa Pacific
DIVISION 5
Bishop Diego 42, Burbank Burroughs 41
DIVISION 7
La Palma Kennedy 55, Laguna Hills 28
DIVISION 9
Sierra Vista 52, Desert Hot Springs 42