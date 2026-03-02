Dominiq Ponder, backup quarterback at Colorado, dies in single-car accident

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Colorado backup quarterback Dominiq Ponder died early Sunday morning in a single-car crash in Boulder County. He was 23.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, Ponder was driving a 2023 Tesla Model 3 at around 3 a.m. when he lost control on a righthand curve. The car went through a guardrail and hit an electrical line pole before rolling down an embankment and catching fire.

Ponder was pronounced dead at the scene. A preliminary investigation “shows that speed is suspected as a factor,” police said.

A three-star prospect out of Carol City High in Opa Locka, Fla., Ponder spent a year at Bethune-Cookman University before transferring to Colorado. He was a redshirt in 2024 and saw minimal action in 2025 — going 0-for-1 passing and rushing twice for minus-4 yards in two game appearances — but still made an impact on his coaches and teammates.

“Dom was one of my favorites! He was Loved, Respected & a Born Leader,” Colorado Coach Deion Sanders wrote Sunday on X. “Let’s pray for all that knew him & had the opportunity to be in his presence. Lord you’re receiving a good 1. Comfort us Lord Comfort us.”

Offensive coordinator Brennan Marion called Ponder “a joy to be around & coach!”

“gonna be tough but man this one hurts Lord,” Marion wrote on X. “getting that call from his dad today didn’t feel real. Love you Dom! God cover his family & our team, especially our qb room!

Fellow Colorado backup quarterback Colton Allen posted a lengthy tribute to Ponder on Instagram.

“Dom, you were a blessing to so many people,” Allen wrote. “You had a presence about you that just made everything better. You brought so much joy to me and everyone around you. I’m grateful for every lift, every practice, every rep, every conversation we got to share. I’ll carry those with me for the rest of my life.”

Colorado athletic director Fernando Lovo said in a statement that Ponder “epitomized the values of passion, enthusiasm, leadership, toughness, and intelligence that were revered by his teammates and coaches alike. Our hearts go out to his family and all of his teammates during this difficult time.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.