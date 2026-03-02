Clue to Floyd Mayweather’s comeback at 49 could be as simple as his nickname: ‘Money’

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Floyd Mayweather Jr. climbed out from under an enormous pile of his nicknamesake — “Money” — a week ago to announce his return to the boxing ring for a rematch with Manny Pacquiao in September.

Followers of the sweet science scratched their heads. Mayweather is 49 and has earned more than $1 billion. Pacquiao is 47 and has earned more than $500 million. Why trade blows 11 years after their “Fight of the Century?”

Before even attempting an answer, Mayweather doubled down on exhibitions preceding that official bout, announcing Monday that he will fight Mike Zambidis in Athens, Greece, in June. Mayweather already had an exhibition against 59-year-old Mike Tyson, tentatively scheduled for April 25 in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Tyson we all know. Who is Zambidis?

The 45-year-old Greek kickboxer — like Mayweather — hasn’t had a sanctioned fight since 2015. Zambidis reportedly has 18 world titles and a record of 157-24 give or take a few bouts.

Presumably, Mayweather scheduled the event as a warmup for the Pacquiao rematch — the only fight of the three that could mar Mayweather’s 50-0 lifetime record. A more pressing question: Why is Mayweather doing any of this?

The answer likely is only as deep as Mayweather’s pockets. He’ll make many more millions. Whether he needs many more millions is a separate question, and recent signs point to financial troubles aside from his notoriously extravagant spending.

Theories abound that Mayweather recognized his enduring marketability when Pacquiao fought astonishingly well in a draw against WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios in 2025. Mayweather has held Pacquiao as a measuring stick since even before he won their “Fight of the Century” by unanimous decision in May 2015 in Las Vegas.

Oh, and records were set with $410 million in revenue from 4.6 million pay-per-view buys and a $72.2 million gate. No wonder Mayweather referenced mainly money in a written statement to ESPN.

“I still have what it takes to set more records in the sport of boxing,” Mayweather said in a written statement to ESPN. “From my upcoming Mike Tyson event to my next professional fight afterward — no one will generate a bigger gate, have a larger global broadcast audience, and generate more money with each event — than my events.”

And perhaps he has a cash shortfall that needs attention. Earlier this month, Mayweather sued Showtime and its ex-president Stephen Espinoza, alleging that they conspired with Mayweather’s former manager Al Haymon to divert a large chunk of his earnings. Mayweather is seeking $340 million in damages.

Furthermore, an investigation by Business Insider published in December asserts that Mayweather’s wealth may be exaggerated, providing evidence that the boxer’s lavish spending, questionable real estate investments and back taxes have drained much of his fortune, now estimated at about $300 million.

How lavish? A Miami jewelry store alleges in a lawsuit filed in February that Mayweather bounced checks on the purchase of 15 gold Cuban link chains, one gold bracelet and 26 Cartier, Rolex, Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet watches worth $1.375 million.

Ishe Smith, the first world champion to sign with Mayweather Promotions before the longtime friends had a falling out, said on X that Mayweather is chasing dollar signs.

“Read between the lines. People don’t come out of retirement for the love of the game at damn near 50. That’s not how boxing works,” Smith wrote.

Mayweather, for his part, is already in hype mode, promoting the exhibition with Zambidis.

“2026 is already shaping up to be an exciting year for me,” he wrote on Instagram. “Europe, I’m on the way to entertain! Athens, Greece. Get Ready For An All Out Exhibition. This summer will be a legendary battle.”