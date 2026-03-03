Braves’ Jurickson Profar faces 162-game suspension after possible second failed PED test in a year

The Atlanta Braves’ Jurickson Profar tosses his bat after hitting a single against the Detroit Tigers on Sept. 20.

Atlanta Braves designated hitter Jurickson Profar is facing a suspension for a possible second failed test for a performance-enhancing drug in less than a year, multiple media outlets are reporting.

He faces a 162-game suspension and will be ineligible for the postseason, according to ESPN, which was first to report the news. Profar, a Curaçao native, had been slated to represent the Netherlands in the World Baseball Classic that begins Thursday, but is no longer eligible for that event, ESPN reports.

Profar intends to ask the players’ association to file a grievance to appeal any discipline to baseball’s independent arbitrator, Martin F. Scheinman, a person familiar with the process told the Associated Press on condition of anonymity, because no announcement had been made.

Profar’s agent, Dan Lozano, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the AP.

Profar made his MLB debut with the Texas Rangers in 2012 and made the All-Star game for the only time in his career with the San Diego Padres in 2024. He has also played for the Oakland Athletics and Colorado Rockies.

After signing a three-year deal with the Braves last offseason, Profar tested positive for Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) in violation of the league’s joint drug-prevention and treatment program. He was suspended for 80 games without pay and was made ineligible for the postseason.

“It is because of my deep love and respect for this game that I would never knowingly do anything to cheat it,” Profar said in a statement at the time. “I have been tested my entire career, including eight times last season alone, and have never tested positive. I would never willingly take a banned substance, but I take full responsibility and accept MLB’s decision.”

Profar played 80 games for the Braves last year, hitting .245 with 14 home runs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.