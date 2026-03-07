Letters to Sports: Chad Baker-Mazara and Gilbert Arenas have it all wrong

I just read Bill Shaikin’s column on the Angels and Zach Neto. In it, Angels owner Arte Moreno was quoted as saying that among Angels fans’ priorities for the organization “winning is not in their top five.”

I almost dropped my coffee on my lap reading that one. Who did he poll to get that ridiculous response? Dodgers fans at a Dodgers game? If winning was not even in their “top five” what was?

Speaking as a very long-suffering Angels fan, I can tell you what my No. 1 priority is for the organization. Somehow get Arte Moreno to sell the team to a serious owner who does want to make winning the priority and not just an apparent tax writeoff for himself.

Chuck Lucero

Thousand Oaks

Bill Shaikin’s column on Zach Neto and the Angels says all there is to know about the Angels poorly run organization. The owner says the fans do not care much about winning, and obviously neither does he. The GM refuses to talk, but the failure to sign or even offer a good young infielder speaks volumes. Will the Angels owner and front office ever wake up?

Bill Francis

Pasadena

There’s no doubt that the Angels’ Zach Neto is talented and a cornerstone for the team to build around. But in Bill Shaikin’s article, he’s quoted as saying, “I am going to be where my feet are every day, and that is here, with the city of Los Angeles and with the Angels.”

It seems like he has Arte Moreno disease, wanting to be in L.A., but living in the Orange County. Zach, if you don’t know where you are, you won’t know when you get there.

Bob Kargenian

Yorba Linda