Nathan Martin wins closest L.A. Marathon in race history, edging Michael Kimani Kamau

The L.A. Marathon featured the closest finish in race history Sunday morning.

Kenya’s Michael Kimani Kamau led the top men’s division race late, but American Nathan Martin sprinted ahead in the final seconds. Kamau dove for the finish line and tripped, falling short of the victory. Martin clocked an unofficial time of 2:11:16, finishing 00.01 seconds ahead of Kamau.

On the top women’s division side, Priscah Cherono won with a time of 2:25:18.31, while Kellyn Taylor finished second with a 2:27:36:00 mark.

Kenyan Priscah Cherono waves her hands in the air as she wins the women’s elite race during the L.A. Marathon on Sunday. (Ronaldo Bolanos/Los Angeles Times)