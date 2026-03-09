Advertisement
Sports

Flag football event featuring Tom Brady moved to BMO Stadium from Saudi Arabia

Tom Brady wears shades and a suit and tie as he looks over his left shoulder
Tom Brady looks on before the NFC championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks on Jan. 25 at Lumen Field.
(Jane Gershovich / Getty Images)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-OCTOBER 10, 2018: Charles Schilken, digital editor, Los Angeles Times
By Chuck Schilken
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • Tom Brady returns to football at BMO Stadium on March 21 for the Fanatics Flag Football Classic, relocated from Saudi Arabia amid Middle East tensions.
  • The event features NFL stars, including quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Joe Burrow.
  • Brady will co-captain the Founders FFC team with Hurts, coached by Sean Payton; Kyle Shanahan will coach a second team.

Tom Brady‘s return to the football field will take place on U.S. soil.

Right here in Los Angeles, to be specific.

The Fanatics Flag Football Classic, featuring Brady and a slew of other NFL stars and athletes, will take place March 21 at BMO Stadium, the venue that is also slated to host flag football during the 2028 Summer Olympics.

The event was originally scheduled to take place on the same date, but at a location more than 8,000 miles away at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudia Arabia.

Advertisement
Carson, CA - June 22: US quarterback Darrell "Housh" Doucette (7) makes a touchdown.

Olympics

U.S. flag football players want to end the ‘us vs. them’ narrative with NFL

U.S. flag football quarterback Darrell Doucette says he wants NFL players to know that the sport is welcoming their potential involvement in the Olympics.

No official reason for the relocation has been given, although the move was made amid increased tensions in the Middle East after the United States and Israel began military strikes against Iran this month. Last week, Iran used two drones to strike the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s capital city.

The event will feature three 12-player teams. Brady, the retired seven-time Super Bowl champion and minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will co-captain the Founders FFC team, which will be coached by Denver Broncos’ Sean Payton.

A second team, Wildcats FFC, will be co-captained by Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, with San Francisco 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan coaching. During a March 18 draft, the two teams will be built from a pool of athletes that include Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, former Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr., four-time Super Bowl-winning tight end Rob Gronkowski and WWE star Logan Paul.

Advertisement

The third team in the event is the U.S. national flag football team, the reigning IFAF flag football world champion coached by Jorge Cascudo and captained by Aamir Brown and Darrell “Housh” Doucette.

More to Read

SportsThe Latest

Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Chuck Schilken

Chuck Schilken is a sports reporter on the Fast Break team. He spent more than 18 years with the Los Angeles Times’ Sports Department in a variety of roles. Before joining The Times, he worked for more than a decade as a sports reporter and editor at newspapers in Virginia and Maryland.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Sports

Advertisement
Advertisement