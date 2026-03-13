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49ers defensive end Bryce Huff becomes the latest NFL star to abruptly retire in his 20s

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Bryce Huff pulls off hs helmet as he walks on the field
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Bryce Huff during the first half of an NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 19, 2025, in Santa Clara, Calif.
(Godofredo A. Vásquez / Associated Press)
By Steve Henson
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The latest NFL player to retire in his 20s after making millions of dollars is San Francisco 49ers defensive end Bryce Huff, who announced his retirement Thursday after six NFL seasons.

Huff, 27, made $40.5 million during his career, according to OverTheCap, and was under contract for one more season.

Less than two weeks ago another 27-year-old NFL star abruptly retired. Highly regarded Chicago Bears center Drew Dalman walked away with two years left on a $42-million, three-year contract.

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Dalman hasn’t explained why he retired, but his father, Chris Dalman, was an offensive lineman for the 49ers in the 1990s who retired at 29 after suffering a neck injury that left him temporarily paralyzed.

Huff issued a statement that addressed his reasons for an early retirement. His primary motive, it seems, had nothing to do with his health. He said he founded a company with his brother Jordan called Naberstone, which aims to prevent dangerous lithium-ion battery fires.

“It’s time for the next chapter of my life,” Huff said on Instagram. “Lithium-ion batteries power the modern world but they carry a fire risk that current suppression technology was never designed to solve. We’re building safety infrastructure specifically for that problem.

FILE - Chicago Bears offensive lineman Drew Dalman looks on prior to an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)

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“This mission will save lives and protect critical infrastructure as battery technology continues to scale. I can’t ask the people who believe in this mission to go all in if I’m not willing to do the same. Football gave me everything and now it’s time for me to give everything to something new.”

And as a bonus, there is virtually zero risk of the repeated helmet-to-helmet hitting linked to chronic traumatic encephalopathy and early-onset dementia.

A 2023 Boston University study found that 91.7% of nearly 400 post-mortem brains of former NFL players contained CTE, a progressive neurodegenerative disease caused by repeated head trauma. This condition is linked to dementia, cognitive decline and increased suicide risk among former players.

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Not long ago, most NFL players had financial incentive to play as long as possible because their earnings weren’t enough to ensure a lifetime of financial stability. The risk of serious injury — including concussions — was simply the price of remaining employed.

Southern California wide receiver Makai Lemon runs during the NCAA college football team's NFL Pro Day, Thursday, March 12, 2026, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

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Huff was an undrafted free agent who played in college at Memphis before signing with the New York Jets in 2020. After four seasons, he left for a three-year, $51-million contract with the Eagles, but injuries limited him in 2024 and he was inactive for the team’s Super Bowl win.

He was traded to the 49ers and played in all 17 games last season, starting eight. He finished his career with 24 sacks and 108 tackles.

Huff’s explanation of the reasons he retired mentioned a nagging wrist injury.

“Early on, I let things affect how I approach my work and by the time I got my mind right, I tore a ligament in my wrist,” he said. “That injury forced me to step back and really evaluate what mattered in my life.

“That led me to San Francisco where I was able to reset in the system I understood with a group of guys I respected. We battled through injuries, fought our way into the playoffs and gave everything we had.“

“Through all of it, I realized something. Football has been my entire life. I played since I was 4 years old, but at 27 years old, I know I’m capable of giving the world more than just football. The game taught me perseverance, it taught me discipline, it taught me how to lead and how to find a way forward when things feel impossible.“

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Steve Henson

Steve Henson is a breaking news and enterprise reporter at the Los Angeles Times. He previously served as an editor and reporter in the Sports department. Henson was a leader in digital-only newsrooms from 2007-19 as a senior editor and columnist at Yahoo Sports and as senior editor at the USA Today Sports Media Group. This is his second stint at The Times, having covered the Dodgers and UCLA as well as doing enterprise, investigative and features writing from 1985-2007.

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