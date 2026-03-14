Letters to Sports: Bam Adebayo’s 83-point game needs asterisk

From now on whenever UCLA basketball is mentioned, the thought will not be about the prestigious program established by the legendary coach John Wooden years ago, but now the UCLA women’s basketball program led by a protege of Wooden, coach Cori Close. As Bill Plaschke writes, “the most dominant college basketball team in Westwood in three decades.”

Wayne Muramatsu

Cerritos

When discussing the great Lauren Betts, it appears Bill Plaschke either forgot about Bill Walton (we are not talking about Swen Nater or Steve Patterson) or engaged again in hyperbole when he stated the UCLA women’s basketball team “is led by the most impressive UCLA post player since then-Lew Alcindor.”

Bill, I know it has been almost two years since the Big Redhead passed away, but he was a three-time college player of the year, led the Bruins to an 88-game winning streak, two NCAA championships (remember him shooting 21 for 22?) and another Final Four appearance before becoming the No. 1 pick in the 1974 NBA draft.

Ken Feldman

Tarzana

What I liked best about Bill Plaschke’s column was that he didn’t guarantee that UCLA will win a national title. The last thing we need is to have Plaschke jinx another one of our local teams.

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Vaughn Hardenberg

Westwood