Letters to Sports: Bam Adebayo’s 83-point game needs asterisk

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Times columnist Mirjam Swanson is right. Bam Adebayo is an impostor. If ever there was justification for an asterisk next to a record, his illegitimate assault on a scoring record is it. It was contrived and shameful.
Ron Yukelson
San Luis Obispo
Agree with Times columnist Mirjam Swanson, Bam Adebayo’s a fraud! It was a total setup once he got close to Kobe’s record-setting 81 points. Both teams … the Heat and the Wizards … conspired with their flopping and intentional fouling to get him to 83. Is this what the NBA has sunk to? Shame, shame.
Marty Zweben
Palos Verdes Estates
Bam Adebayo’s 83-point game, while impressive, appeared to be a sloppy affair comparable to an All-Star game full of dunks and threes. His field-goal percentage was under 50%. He shot 43 free throws. which was somewhat of an NBA disgrace. Kobe’s 81 took place in a game that was close most of the way, meant getting into a playoff spot, and demonstrated Kobe’s artistry in a majestic display of the entire offensive arsenal he worked so hard to perfect. He was a maestro and savant. I feel like he has been soiled.
Dell Franklin
Cayucos
There has already been much complaining about Bam Adebayo’s 83-point game, complaining that his teammates fed him the ball hoping that he would surpass Kobe’s single-game total of 81. Those of us of a certain age know that the exact same thing happened when Wilt scored 100 in 1962. Perhaps the thing to do is not to look to diminish this effort, but to appreciate it for the accomplishment it is. Congratulations to Bam.
Ronald O. Richards
Los Angeles
From now on whenever UCLA basketball is mentioned, the thought will not be about the prestigious program established by the legendary coach John Wooden years ago, but now the UCLA women’s basketball program led by a protege of Wooden, coach Cori Close. As Bill Plaschke writes, “the most dominant college basketball team in Westwood in three decades.”
Wayne Muramatsu
Cerritos
When discussing the great Lauren Betts, it appears Bill Plaschke either forgot about Bill Walton (we are not talking about Swen Nater or Steve Patterson) or engaged again in hyperbole when he stated the UCLA women’s basketball team “is led by the most impressive UCLA post player since then-Lew Alcindor.”
Bill, I know it has been almost two years since the Big Redhead passed away, but he was a three-time college player of the year, led the Bruins to an 88-game winning streak, two NCAA championships (remember him shooting 21 for 22?) and another Final Four appearance before becoming the No. 1 pick in the 1974 NBA draft.
Ken Feldman
Tarzana
What I liked best about Bill Plaschke’s column was that he didn’t guarantee that UCLA will win a national title. The last thing we need is to have Plaschke jinx another one of our local teams.
Vaughn Hardenberg
Westwood
The Dodgers’ Andrew Friedman gets all the attention and accolades as being one of the smartest and most successful general managers in sports, and deservedly so. But Les Snead also deserves a lot of credit for the job he’s currently doing plugging the holes in the Rams.
Secondary and special teams were the reason the Rams didn’t make it to the Super Bowl last season He solved the secondary issue by signing a great corner in Trent McDuffie and a solid corner Jaylen Watson. And he’s hopefully solved the special team problem by extending Harrison Mevis and signing Grant Stuard and Joe Cardona. And with Snead’s eye for talent, I’m sure we’ll get some solid players in the draft. Well done, Les, this Rams fan appreciates the effort you’re putting in to get us to the Super Bowl.
Doug Vikser
Manhattan Beach
To the Spanos family, I’ve been a longtime Chargers fan. Many of us here in L.A. have. We just want to see a championship in our lifetime. The Chargers should be contending for titles not just the playoffs. Hiring Mike McDaniel was a strong step forward for the offense to run like a Ferrari. Hoping he stays longer than one season.
From our lay perspective it begins with paying the men, especially the ones that deserve it. Most importantly sharpening the tip of the spear — get the offensive line right. And pay Tony Jefferson, arguably one of the best safeties in the league last year. Give him his due and cut out the disrespect!
Felipe Varela
Whittier
Just five days after his MVP performance for Team USA in the gold-medal game vs. Canada, goalie Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets was in the Honda Center for his first start and the Ducks failed to give him a moment to be honored by all the fans in the building. This moment would have no doubt led to a very memorable standing ovation and “U-S-A” chant and perhaps even a few tears. Yes, he played for our opponent that night, but above that, he plays for Team USA, You dropped the ball here, Ducks.
Ken Wigchert
Laguna Niguel
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